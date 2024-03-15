If you're looking to enhance the sound of your music or movies, Sonos speakers are going to be a great option. The brand has been around for quite some time, and offers a wide range of high-quality products. While Sonos speakers can be pricey, we're now seeing stellar deals that can knock up to 20% off for a limited time.

Sonos speakers are going to be a great option if you're looking to pair them with a TV and improve the home theater experience, or if you just need a portable speaker that you can take with you while you're on the go. Right now, you can save up to 20% off on some of the best Sonos speakers available. Furthermore, if you're an Amazon credit card holder, you're also going to be able to take advantage of special financing offers too. But be quick because these deals won't last long.

Sonos home theater speakers

Sonos Ray $223 $279 Save $56 This is one of the most compact soundbars that you can purchase from Sonos. Despite its smaller size, it still packs plenty of punch and is great for movies, music, and TV shows. Best of all, you can pair this with over Sonos audio products to really amplify the sound. $223 at Amazon

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) $399 $499 Save $100 An update to the original Beam, the Sonos Beam 2 resides at the mid-price point in Sonos' current lineup of soundbars. It includes Dolby Atmos support and improves upon numerous features of its predecessor. $399 at Amazon

Sonos Sub Mini $343 $429 Save $86 The Sub Mini provides a compact solution to beef up the bass of your Sonos system. Pair it with any combination of Sonos speakers to make your music, movies and games come to life. $343 at Amazon

Sonos portable speakers

Sonos Move 2 $359 $429 Save $70 The Sonos Move 2 is a portable indoor/outdoor speaker with impressive sound thanks to its dual tweeters and woofer. The speaker has an intelligent audio feature that can adjust the audio depending on its surroundings. Best of all, this portable speaker can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. $359 at Amazon

As you can see, there are some impressive deals on Sonos speakers available right now. If you didn't see what you were looking for, you can always check out all of the Sonos speakers that Amazon has to offer. Of course, the ones you want might not be on sale, but it's worth taking a look.