Sonos has had a busy week as the company recently announced its first pair of truly wireless over-ear headphones, the Sonos Ace. Indeed, they look particularly similar to other alternatives on the market, but we’re not here to talk about that. Today, we’re excited to talk about the release of another product, the Sonos Roam 2, a new portable Bluetooth speaker that gets to excel where its predecessor was caught lacking.

The new Sonos Roam 2 comes with a similar design and the same price tag as its predecessor, but you will be surprised by the new features and improvements that come with this new and lightweight package. This new wireless Bluetooth speaker is perfect for anyone who’s constantly on the move, as it delivers a strong, compact build that’s perfect for portability, and to make things more interesting, you also get amazing performance, sound quality, and this time you feel happy to pay $179 for one.

The key change here is that you can use the Roam 2 directly out of the box. The first-gen product needed you to set it up with the Sonos app using your home Wi-Fi network, but this new Roam 2 works like any other normal Bluetooth speaker. There's a dedicated Bluetooth pairing button on the Roam 2 that allows you to connect it to any device. On the first Roam product all of that functionality was built into one button.

What do you get with the Sonos Roam 2?

The Sonos Roam 2 will also deliver clear audio and powerful bass, and it arrives with an IP67 rating, meaning that you won’t have to worry about getting it wet. Battery life is also a win, as you get up to 10 hours of non-stop music playback. Sonos Voice Control and Amazon’s Alexa are also supported, so you can control your music via voice commands. You will also enjoy Automatic Trueplay, which fine-tunes the way your speaker performs depending on your environment. And let’s not forget that the new Sonos 2 comes in five different color variants, so you will be able to pick up the one that matches your style.

Sonos packed its new Bluetooth speaker with two class-H digital amplifiers, tuned to fit the speaker’s acoustic design, one tweeter to create a crisp high-frequency response, one mid-woofer for perfect mid-range frequencies, and maximizes low-end output. The Sonos app will also let you adjust bass, treble and loudness.