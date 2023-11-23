Summary Sonos is facing a demand slump in the consumer hardware market, but remains optimistic about 2024 and is set to release new products, including headphones.

The upcoming Sonos headphones are expected to have features like syncing with Sonos smart speakers in your home and a focused voice control for music.

Sonos is also working on a streaming device, and plans to refresh its existing speakers, signaling a determined effort to revive hardware revenue.

Sonos is navigating a rocky road in the consumer hardware game, facing a demand slump that even CEO Patrick Spence can't sugarcoat, calling it "challenging" in a recent earnings call. Despite the hurdles, the company remains optimistic about 2024, with Spence teasing something major—a new product set to drop next year that has them buzzing. Turns out, Spence was seemingly hinting at Sonos' debut in the headphone world and a set-top box on the horizon to challenge the heavyweights like Apple, Google, and Roku.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Sonos is diving into the headphone game, aiming to take on Apple's AirPods Max. These headphones might hit the shelves as early as April with a hefty price tag, possibly north of $400. Rumors about Sonos stepping into the headphone arena have been swirling for a while, but this time, it seems like it's the real deal.

Sonos' upcoming headphones, codenamed "Duke," are expected to have some pretty cool features, like the ability to sync music with all of your favorite Sonos smart speakers at home. They are also said to pack Sonos Voice Control, which is laser-focused on all things music-related, unlike those other voice assistants with a scattered focus, like Google Assistant and Alexa. According to Bloomberg, while Sonos has been tinkering with these headphones since 2019, it scrapped earlier versions along the way. It's also supposed to be working on a set of wireless earbuds.

Not only is the company releasing new headphones, but it's also working on a Roku-style set-top box. According to Bloomberg, Sonos' streaming device is set to arrive late in 2024 or early in 2025. Codenamed "Pinewood," it's going to run on Android and pack all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix. And it's flexing with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and likely rocking that sweet 4K resolution. Sonos is said to be in talks with entertainment bigwigs to build apps for its set-top box, though it might throw its own streaming service into the mix.

But Sonos is not just stopping there. The audio manufacturer supposedly plans to refresh its existing speakers and drop some high-end audio hardware in the future. Bloomberg reports that Sonos is gearing up to unveil a new soundbar, codenamed "Lasso," which will presumably outshine the current Sonos Arc, maybe with a heftier price tag. There's also a wireless sub in the works, tailored specifically for Lasso and Pinewood. The Sonos Roam might also see a makeover, including a touch-control upgrade similar to the Move 2.

The company has been facing some roadblocks in recent times, with a significant drop in demand for its products in 2023. Sonos had to part ways with some of its employees in June, and the chopping block was extended to the product development team later on. Now, Sonos appears to be pulling out all the stops to revive its hardware revenue.