Sonos has had a rocky few months after the release of its courageous but half-baked revamped Sonos app. Following the backlash and the ensuing crisis, the company reportedly postponed launching new products until its new mobile app reached a usable state. It also recently detailed its bold redemption path, promising not to unveil new products if they did not meet its "ambitious quality benchmarks." Now, just a couple of weeks later, the company believes it has fulfilled these promises as it is launching two new products: the Arc Ultra and the Sub 4.

Sonos says the Arc Ultra's Sound Motion technology delivers a "significant breakthrough in audio engineering" in the last century. It helps with improved bass despite the reduced overall transducer size. It claims that the Arc Ultra can deliver double the bass of its predecessor.

The soundbar packs a whopping fourteen drivers, including seven tweeters and six mid-woofers, to deliver 9.1.4 spatial audio. For comparison, the Arc packs 11 drivers and provides a 5.1.2 surround sound.

The Sonos Arc Ultra supposedly uses a center channel architecture and advanced Speech Enhancement to improve vocal clarity. For better sound delivery, the wrap-around grille extends to the back of the speaker, allowing the sound to travel in every direction. The soundbar's touch controls are housed in a ledge on the rear to ensure it does not distract you.

Sonos Sub 4 delivers deeper bass

Alongside the Arc Ultra, Sonos unveiled the Sub 4, its new subwoofer featuring dual custom woofers. The company claims to have completely rebuilt the subwoofer to deliver deeper bass with increased processing power and more RAM. Thanks to new radios, Wi-Fi connectivity is purportedly better than before, too. Sonos also highlights an almost 50% reduction in idle power consumption.

Unlike the Sub 3, the Sonos Sub 4 has a matte finish and will launch in black and white. It maintains compatibility with previous Sonos subwoofers and soundbars, including the Sub 3, Arc, and Beam.

Source: Sonos

The Sonos Arc Ultra and Sub 4 will be available starting October 29 for $999 and $799, respectively.

Sonos has not forgotten about its revamped app. Alongside the Arc Ultra and Sub 4 launch, it will roll out an app update that will enable it to surpass the performance of the older app in key areas. This includes setting up new devices and grouping Sonos speakers. Apparently, it will also "reintroduce 90 percent of the new app's missing features."

Sonos is making some bold claims with its new flagship soundbar and subwoofer. Like its revamped S2 app, though, it remains to be seen whether the company can deliver on its promise.