Sonos has reportedly refreshed its app on Android and iOS (per The Verge), and the update will supposedly drop really soon, on May 7th, according to those familiar with the plans. And it sounds like a rather large update, bringing a customizable home screen, along with easier setup for the company's products, a complaint we even saw with the Arc. Ideally, connections to speakers will be improved, though it sounds like all of this hinges on the company not running into any issues during testing before the rumored May 7th release date.

So far it sounds like the bottom bar of the existing app will be removed, with the new design more focused around a singular home screen that houses everything you need. Taking a page out of the Play Store's design, carousels that house your playlists will take center stage, with hardware and software settings moving to a "Your System" section.

While this is all a rumor, Bloomberg has hinted at a new app back in February, so it's likely coming despite a tentative date. We even have a few leaked screenshots (above and below), so it seems very likely this update is well on its way.

Sonos holds a 3.9 rating on the Google Play Store, which isn't fantastic but also isn't awful. Still, it's not one of Android's best apps, and like most apps, users have plenty of complaints to share, so a redesign will surely be welcomed by many. Then there are those who will be angry that things have changed, which is why you can't please everyone. Still, it's in Sonos's best interest to nail the new design, so here's hoping when the update drops we will finally see support for services like Chomecast and better device control, two primary complaints with the existing app.