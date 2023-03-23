The Sonos Move has been a pretty solid success for the company, and now it looks like we might see a new generation of the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker drop sooner than you'd think. A new report now claims that Sonos plans to release the Move (Gen 2) during the second half of 2023, likely in late summer or early fall.

According to The Verge, which spoke to people familiar with the company’s product roadmap, the speaker will have a similar design to the original and will continue to support both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth — however, you won’t have to manually switch between the two while using it. Additionally, the Move is expected to offer line-in playback, as well as processor and memory upgrades that will make it eligible for software and new feature support, hopefully extending for several years after launch.

The Move (Gen 2) isn’t the only thing new device Sonos is working on. The company is releasing two new speakers, the Era 100 and Era 300, at the end of the month. The Era 100 serves as a replacement of sorts for the company’s Play:1, while the Era 300 is a bit of mash-up of past Sonos products, though still bringing something a little new to the Sonos lineup of speakers. Both also support auto-Trueplay, a welcome addition for Android users.

Presuming the Move (Gen 2) announcement happens as this report lays out, it's still wouldn't be the last we’re likely to hear from Sonos this year. During the company’s Q4 earnings call last year, CEO Patrick Spence said the firm plans to enter four new product categories, and that the first device in that plan will be announced during 2023.

The company also continues to bring updates to its existing line of products. Last month it brought Alexa integration to 27 new markets and added integration with TuneIn radio and podcasts to the Sonos app.