If you are in the market for a premium portable Bluetooth speaker, there are hardly any better options than the Sonos Move. The speaker can get loud without compromising sound quality and features both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration. But when you consider the Move costs a whopping $400 and is over four years old, you can't help but feel that it does not deliver enough to justify its steep price tag. Sonos could fix all your gripes with the Move 2, its next portable speaker that will reportedly launch at the end of September.

The Verge has spilled many key details on the Sonos' upcoming portable speaker, which will seemingly be marketed as the Move 2. The speaker could offer stereo sound output, which should lead to a significant jump in sound quality. This would be made possible by the addition of dual-angled tweeters.

Battery life could also get a considerable boost, with the report claiming a runtime of up to 24 hours. Standby endurance should also be better, as the speaker is said to consume less power when idle. For comparison, the Sonos Move offers a claimed battery life of 10 hours. And despite this jump in battery life, the cell should remain user-replaceable.

On the original Move, you could not use Wi-Fi and Bluetooth simultaneously. This won't be a limitation on the upcoming Move 2, so the speaker can play Bluetooth audio over other Sonos speakers in your house. Additionally, line-in support might be present over USB-C, so you can plug the Move 2 directly into your phone or DAC with the correct adapter. More importantly, the speaker will let you charge your phone and other devices, a key feature missing in the original model.

Sadly, if you were hoping Sonos would do something about the hefty weight of the Move with the follow-up model, prepare to be disappointed. The Move 2 will reportedly weigh over six pounds or nearly 3 kg, making it one of the heaviest portable speakers. Like the Sonos Era 100 and 300, the Move 2 could pack a dedicated volume slider and tweaked controls that are easier to use.

The report claims Sonos Move 2 could launch in black, white, and a new olive (green) shade. All these improvements will apparently cost you, with the speaker set to retail for $449 in the US. That's $50 more than the original Move and would make an expensive speaker even more costly.