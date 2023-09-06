Summary The Sonos Move 2 is an upgraded version of the first-gen Move speaker, offering better sound quality, longer battery life, and improved features like a dedicated volume slider, besides a new Olive color option.

The Move 2 comes with dual tweeters, a mid-range woofer, and individual class-D amplifiers for each driver, resulting in improved stereo sound.

The speaker is designed for both indoor and outdoor use, with a removable battery and wireless charging stand bundled. It is also IP65 rated for water and dust resistance.

Back in 2019, Sonos launched the first Move speaker, packing the sound quality and features to rub shoulders with the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. The hardware had shortcomings, like the short playtime per charge limiting the potential for outdoor use. It has been a few years, and an update was beginning to feel overdue. Now, the Sonos Move 2 is here, and the company has made the product much better than the first generation without changing too much, at least on paper.

The new Sonos Move 2 packs one speaker driver more than the original, so it now has two tweeters and a mid-range woofer that also handles the low-frequency bass output. Each driver gets its own class-D amplifier, and Sonos says the additional tweeter helps the Move 2 deliver better stereo sound than the first-gen model. The new speaker also packs a larger 44Wh battery delivering 24 hours of playback time per charge — a huge step up from the predecessor’s 11, exactly as the rumors suggested. The battery is removable too, so you should have no trouble replacing it when degradation occurs.

Source: Sonos

The Move 2 comes with its own wireless charging stand for indoor use, so it's always fully charged and ready to step out with you. The updated stand sports a detachable power cable, and the speaker’s idle power consumption has fallen by 40%. However, when you go outdoors, the 6.61lb weight should not feel too bulky. The Sonos Move 2 is also properly nature-proofed with an IP65 water and dust resistance rating. Rainwater, pool parties, and the occasional drop won’t damage your expensive speaker.

If you take a close look at the speaker, you’ll see subtle changes like the USB-C port on the back which now supports charging, wired ethernet connection, and a line-in (with adapters sold separately). On the top, the capacitive touch controls now include a dedicated volume slider, so you can adjust the loudness without fiddling for too long.

Source: Sonos

The Move 2 also has you covered on the software front, with support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Apple AirPlay 2 support, and far-field mics. The mics should work well with voice assistants, and also help the speaker calibrate sound output every 60 seconds, so the Move 2 sounds the best in every setting. Although the Move 2 is a stereo speaker, you can pair two of them to enjoy even better stereo separation and loudness that livens things up.

3 Images Close

Unlike the original Move, which came in Black or White, the new Move 2 comes with a matte finish and a new Olive color option we saw in leaks, that would blend right in with a backyard garden. If you’d rather pair the Move 2 with other Sonos gear you have, the trusty White and Black color options are still available. The Sonos Move 2 goes on sale in the US, UK, and other markets on September 20 for $449, a $50 increase from the first-gen Move's selling price. A launch in India, China, and Japan will follow.