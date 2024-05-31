Sonos Move 2 $336 $449 Save $113 A fantastic portable speaker that's great for indoor and outdoor use. You'll get excellent sound and all-day battery life, and it can easily connect to your source using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Right now, you can score $113 off for a limited time. $336 at Amazon $336 at Best Buy $336 at Sonos $449 at Crutchfield

The Sonos Move 2 is a bit of a peculiar product, in that it's marketed as a portable speaker, but isn't as compact or light as you'd think it would be. Regardless, this speaker manages to defy these odds by being one of the best smart speakers you're going to find on the market thanks to its high-quality construction, fantastic audio, and expansive feature set.

The only real caveat here is that you're going to be paying quite a bit for the Sonos Move 2, with a retail price that comes in at an eye-watering $449. Luckily, we're not going to let you pay that amount, as we've managed to unearth a deal so good, you're not going to want to pass up. For a limited time, you can score a massive discount that knocks $113 off, dropping the price down to its lowest to date.

What's great about the Sonos Move 2?

The Sonos Move 2 is a solid performer, producing excellent sound through a broad range that makes music, movies, and TV shows a sheer joy to listen to. Like other Sonos products, you get a sleek looking product that manages to easily make itself at home whether it's in your living room, office or backyard.

And it's the little things that really matter here, like the handle that integrates itself with the product to make it look seamless or the fantastic button placement that provides easy access to the controls you'll want at your fingertips. Plus, you get ease of use with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity options.

And let's not forget the recently redesigned app that now offers plenty of customization options so you can really tune your listening experience. I guess the only thing the Sonos Move 2 isn't great at is keeping you in touch with friends and family, as the speaker doesn't support the ability to take calls from connected devices. But it's a small thing, and you'll likely never miss it.

Overall, you really won't find a better speaker option on the market that ties so many critical things together in such a perfect package. This really is the speaker that can do it all. It can be in the living room, kitchen, basement, office, backyard, and it won't skip a beat. The battery life on this thing is so good, you'll literally probably go days without charging it thanks to its max battery life of up to 24 hours.

And now that it's being discounted, you really should pick one up or maybe even a pair, if you're looking to upgrade the sound in your home or office. So with that said, get it while you can, because at this price, the deal won't last long.