Summary Sonos faced backlash from its customers due to an unpopular app revamp.

The company laid off employees in 2024, and the CEO resigned just last month.

Now, the company is cutting things further, laying off an additional 200 employees.

Since the launch of its new app revamp back in May 2024, things haven't been going so well for Sonos. Customers hated the new app, and voiced their opinions loudly. Despite this, the company's CEO stood up for it, sharing that going back to the old app wasn't an option, and how Sonos would make things right with future updates.

Even efforts to correct the missteps couldn't really fix the massive wave of damage that had already been done. During the summer, Sonos would lay off 100 of its staff, and at the top of 2025, the CEO of the company resigned. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is reporting that a further 200 people are being laid off from the brand, making it a pretty bad start to a new year for Sonos.

A refocused Sonos in 2025

This information was shared through the company's investor channel, detailing the "difficult decision" to let go of 200 people. The memo from Interim CEO Tom Conrad goes on to state that "if your job has been eliminated, you’ll soon receive an email describing your transition and severance package along with the option to schedule a 1:1 meeting with our People team."

Conrad also shared in the memo to employees that "we are reorganizing our product organization into functional groups for hardware, software, design, quality and operations, and away from dedicated business units devoted to individual product categories.” This is an effort to make things more streamlined in order to regain some of its glory and deliver better products in the future.

While the products are still good, with Sonos delivering some of the best smart speakers you can buy that are easy to set up and use, the app really did affect business, casting a shadow on new releases like the Sonos Ace headphones. Although it's unclear just how bad business is for Sonos, we'll be hearing more from the company soon when it reports its Q1 earnings are released.