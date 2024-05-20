Summary Sonos is teasing the launch of its 'most requested product ever' tomorrow.

The Sonos Ace headphones are said to offer lossless audio playback via USB-C and integration with other Sonos devices, but might come with a hefty price tag.

The Sonos Roam 2 launch is also imminent and could launch on May 21st.

Sonos speakers are among the best in the industry, standing out for their stunning design and impressive sound quality. Sonos products also neatly integrate with each other, delivering an experience that the competition cannot match. But despite its audio prowess, Sonos has always shied away from launching a premium pair of headphones or earbuds. A recent leak suggested the first pair of Sonos-branded headphones are on the way, with the company now teasing its imminent launch.

In an Instagram post, Sonos says its "most requested product ever" is "coming soon" (via The Verge). While the teaser post does not mention a date, Sonos has posted a story with a countdown for May 21st.

According to leaks, the company will market its headphones as the Sonos Ace. Besides Bluetooth, they will apparently feature a USB-C port for lossless audio playback. The headphones will also seemingly house a 3.5mm jack, letting you play music even when they are out of juice.

Apparently, the Ace will integrate with other Sonos products, enabling you to listen to TV audio directly on the headphones. Like other Sonos products, expect the Ace to be on the expensive side, with leaks suggesting a $450 price tag.

Sonos Roam 2 should launch soon

Alongside the Ace, Sonos could unveil the Roam 2, the successor to its first portable Bluetooth speaker. A leak suggests the new model will look the same as its predecessor, though it will sport a dedicated Bluetooth pairing button for easy setup. The IP67-certified speaker will pack one tweeter, a mid-woofer, and two Class H digital amplifiers.

Battery life will seemingly remain unchanged at 10 hours. Still, Sonos could have made underlying improvements to ensure the Roam 2 does not suffer the same battery drain issues as the original model.

A Redditor recently spotted the Sonos Roam 2 on sale at a Best Buy outlet in the US, so its launch on May 21st is all but certain.

Given Sonos' reputation for making excellent audio products, it will be interesting to see how the Ace compares against the Sony WH-1000XM5 and high-end Bose headphones. And while the company has recently faced heavy criticism for its redesigned Sonos app, that should not take the sheen off the launch of its first pair of wireless headphones.