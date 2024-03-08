Sonos speakers, like the Move 2 and Era 300, are some of the most popular options for smart speakers. They offer excellent audio quality and simplify the creation of multiroom audio experiences. They may run into issues that can be resolved by performing a factory reset. While this removes your settings and requires you to set up your speaker from scratch, it often solves common issues by removing existing setup glitches.

It's also recommended to perform a factory reset before selling your Sonos speaker or giving it to another person, as it ensures your personal data is entirely removed from the device. The reset process differs from one Sonos speaker to another. So, identify your speaker's model and follow the instructions for the one you own.

How to reset a Sonos Era 100 or Sonos Era 300 speaker

If you need to reset a Sonos Era speaker, the process is seamless and only takes a few seconds:

Unplug your Sonos Era's power cord. While the speaker is still unplugged, press and hold the Bluetooth button on the speaker. Reconnect the power cord while you continue to press and hold the Bluetooth button. Do not let go of the Bluetooth button until the speaker's front LED flashes orange and white. Let go of the button when the light flashes green. Your Sonos Era speaker is reset, and your data and settings have been cleared.

How to reset a Sonos Roam and Sonos Roam SL speaker

Resetting a Sonos Roam or Sonos Roam SL speaker is slightly more complex. Follow the instructions below to remove all settings and preferences from the device.

While your Sonos Roam or Sonos Roam SL speaker is on, press and hold the power button on the back for five seconds or until it turns off. While the device is off, press and hold the play/pause button. Keep holding the play/pause button and press the power button without holding it. Continue to press and hold the play/pause button until the speaker's LED starts flashing orange and white. Let go of the button when the light flashes green. Your Sonos Roam or Sonos Roam SL speaker is now reset, and your data and settings have been cleared.

How to reset a Sonos Move speaker

If you have a Sonos Move portable speaker, the reset process is a bit cumbersome but can be completed in a few minutes. Before starting, check your speaker's version, as the instructions to factory reset a Sonos Move 2 speaker are different compared to the first generation.

Remove your Sonos Move speaker from its charging station. While your Sonos Move speaker is on, press and hold the power button on the back for five seconds or until it turns off. Press and hold the ∞ Join button while placing the Sonos Move speaker on the charging station. Hold the ∞ Join button until the speaker's LED flashes orange and white. Let go of the button when the light flashes green. Your Sonos Move speaker is now reset, and your data and settings have been cleared.

How to reset a Sonos Move 2 speaker

Resetting a Sonos Move 2 speaker is almost the same as the first generation, but the buttons to press differ slightly. For this reason, make sure you know which version you have before resetting your speaker.

Remove your Sonos Move 2 speaker from its charging station. While your Sonos Move 2 speaker is on, press and hold the power button on the back for five seconds or until it turns off. Press and hold the Bluetooth button while placing the Sonos Move speaker on the charging station. Hold the Bluetooth button until the speaker's LED flashes orange and white. Let go of the button when the light flashes green. Your Sonos Move speaker is now reset, and your data and settings have been cleared.

How to reset other Sonos speakers

If the Sonos speaker you are trying to reset is not listed above, there is still a way to clear your settings and reset the factory defaults. Most other Sonos devices are reset by pressing and holding a button, but the tricky part is to know which one. You may have to try a few combinations until it works.

Unplug your Sonos speaker's power cord. Press and hold one of these buttons while plugging the power cord back in: ∞ Join button, Play/Pause button, or Mute button If the process is successful, the speaker's LED flashes orange and white. Let go of the button when the light flashes green. If nothing happens, press and hold one of the buttons mentioned above.

The lights will likely flash orange and white for a while on older Sonos speakers, like the Boost, Connect, Connect:Amp, Play:1, Play:3, and Sub speakers. If the light doesn't turn green after a few minutes, plug an Ethernet cable into the speaker to finish the reset process.

Start with a clean slate

With these easy steps, you can reset your Sonos speaker to troubleshoot issues or remove your personal data if you want to sell it. Follow the instructions that match your device type to make sure the process runs smoothly.

After resetting your Sonos speaker or soundbar, reconnect it to your TV and network.