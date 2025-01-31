Sonos Era 300 $360 $449 Save $89 We really loved the Sonos Era 300, as it provides excellent sound and is easy to set up. Right now, you can save $89 off its retail price as it falls to a new low. $360 at Best Buy

If you're someone that loves their audio, and wants to get a speaker that really showcases their music, then the Sonos Era 300 is going to be a great option. While the company has had some struggles over the past year due to its app revision that led to the resignation of the company's CEO, the brand's hardware is still solid and a top choice for many that want something that sounds good and is easy to set up.

The Sonos Era 300 is one that we really loved, becoming an easy recommendation thanks to its 'sublime' sound, options with regard to connectivity, and support for spatial audio. Of course, it's not a perfect speaker by any means, but we think you'll be plenty happy with it if you decide to buy it. While it has a normal retail price of $449, it can now be had for much less, with a solid $89 discount that drops it down to $360.

Great sound, easy setup

When it comes to this deal from Best Buy, you're going to have the option of choosing which color you want. If you're looking for something a little more muted, the Black model is going to be the one to go with. However, if you're looking to get something that lights up a room, we think the White version might be right up your alley.

Now, we understand, even at its newly discounted price, it's still an expensive piece of hardware. But if you're someone that loves to listen to music, you won't be disappointed here. The speaker is able to deliver this level of audio quality thanks to six drivers that are positioned in different areas of the speaker.

This is great if you're someone that doesn't have a dedicated place to put this speaker, as it can cast the audio in a variety of different directions and still sound good. Another perk of this speaker is that it's easy to set up, only requiring the user to unbox the device, plug it into power, download the Sonos app, and you're good to go.

Furthermore, there's no tuning required as the Sonos speaker will take care of those details to produce the best sound for the room that it's in. If you want to expand, it's as easy as just buying more speakers, as the processing is all handled through the app. That means you can slowly create a robust speaker system setup on your own timing.

Of course, you get support for Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, which can really provide an immersive experience when done right. Because of all these great qualities, this is one of the best smart speakers that you can buy right now.