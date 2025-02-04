Summary The frustrating volume bug in the Sonos app appears to have finally been fixed.

Sonos users now report consistent volume control through the app.

Some users also report faster app loading and connectivity to Sonos speakers.

Sonos had a rocky 2024 following the launch of its "courageous" revamped app. The release backfired big time, frustrating existing users due to persistent bugs and missing basic features. Sonos CEO Patrick Spence attempted to regain user trust by detailing the company's future steps, promising to forgo annual bonuses, and extending the warranty of its existing products. But none of this helped and eventually led to the CEO's departure. Now, within weeks of his exit, a major issue with the Sonos app appears to have been fixed.

Several Sonos users on Reddit report that the volume bug plaguing the redesigned app for months has finally been fixed. Since the revamp, volume control on the new Sonos app has been a complete mess, plagued by inconsistency. Users experienced sudden volume jumps and significant input delays — imagine increasing (or decreasing) the volume of your Sonos speaker through the app and the change taking place after a few seconds.

This no longer seems to be the case, and changing the volume in the Sonos app almost immediately changes the speaker's volume (via TechRadar). Some users also report that the app now loads and connects to their Sonos speakers much faster on their phones.

None of these improvements are groundbreaking; instead, they are fixes for problems that should not have existed in the first place in this day and age. Yet, Sonos took over six months to resolve them, leaving its loyal fanbase increasingly frustrated.

You may or may not notice the improvements