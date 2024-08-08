Summary The revamped Sonos app has been heavily criticized for missing key features, but CEO stands by the decision for quicker innovation.

The company has decided to delay new product launches as it focuses on improving the app experience for customers and partners.

Sonos is doing everything possible to address issues with its new app.

Sonos rolled out a major revamp of its Android and iPhone apps in early May, hoping to offer its users a "faster, easier, better" experience. Instead, the app was criticized for missing basic features, including a sleep timer, alarms, and Shuffle All. Following the backlash and Sonos CEO calling the new design courageous, the company promised to work on improving the app experience. The situation is so bad that Sonos has decided to delay the release of two new products scheduled for release later this year.

During Sonos' latest quarterly earnings call, CEO Patrick Spence revealed that the strong initial sales of the Sonos Ace — the company's first over-ear headphones — were "overshadowed" by the controversial redesign of the mobile app. The executive realizes this is a big problem, so much so that he has pushed back the release of two new products that were ready for release in Q4 2024 (via The Verge). At least one of the products Spence is referring to is Sonos' next flagship soundbar.

Spence said the company's current focus is on improving the app over "everything else." The entire Sonos team is working on improving the app experience until it reaches "the level of quality that we, our customers, and our partners expect from Sonos."

Revamped Sonos app will apparently help drive innovation faster

Despite the backlash and issuing an apology, Spence stands by his decision to overhaul the app. He notes that the revamped app's "modular developer platform" will allow Sonos to "drive more innovation faster." What backfired was pushing out the update so quickly and poor internal testing.

To fix things as quickly as possible, the CEO has asked the software architect of the original Sonos app to "do whatever it takes to address the issues with our new app." The company will also roll out app updates every two weeks, though based on the feature timeline shared, some basic features will take a while to come back.

As a way to apologize and make up to its customers, the CEO hints at the company running some promotional offers that will "turn their dissatisfaction to delight." These promotional offers will seemingly run through Q1 2024.