Summary Better communication could have prevented Sonos app redesign backlash.

CEO admits prior feedback shaped redesign that fell short of expectations.

Updates and clearer communication aim to regain trust of loyal Sonos users.

Sonos has been in some hot water over the past month, as it released its hated app redesign that left many things broken, missing, or just plain non-existent. And while the company has tried to right the ship by releasing updates, it's hard to really tell whether this is something that die-hard Sonos fans will get over.

While we've heard and seen plenty from those that own a Sonos device and use this new app, it's only now that we are finally getting to hear from Sonos CEO Patrick Spence about this incident. The Verge had the opportunity to speak with Spence during its Sonos Ace headphones event that was held last week, shedding light on his thoughts about the situation.

Better communication could have prevented these problems

Close

The CEO was very candid and shared that for years, customers have been sending him feedback about the app, asking for something that's lighter and easier to use. All the data that the company collected suggested that the newly redesigned app is exactly what customers wanted.

But, upon release, well, things didn't really go as planned for the company. And instead of being an instant hit, it garnered heavy criticism. As stated before, things were changed, removed, or were just flat out missing. And worst of all, this is probably something that could have been avoided if the app was distributed as a public beta.

Spence shares that there are going to be growing pains and, like with anything new, it will take time for some users to adjust. Of course, the company acknowledges the issues with the app and has made a number of updates to improve the experience. The company is well aware of what's going on and isn't taking the feedback lightly.

While this is all in the past, and changes seem to be coming at a rapid pace, Spence wishes that the communication between Sonos and customers could have been better. The brand has tried to be clearer now with its latest updates, providing a timeline of what to expect by sharing what's coming down the pipeline.

The latest update has most of the upcoming changes pegged for June, with just one as a TBD. The great thing about all of this is that software can be changed, so these issues can all be fixed in the near future. The only thing that remains is whether loyal customers will accept this and if Sonos has really learned its lesson from the recent debacle.