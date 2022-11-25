If you look around my house, you'll notice a few consistent things in every room: plants, and Sonos speakers. I've spent a lot of money on plants over the years, but I've spent far more on Play:1s, Play:5s, Arcs, Beams, Subs, and various Ikea collabs that I somehow thought were good investments at the time. While there are other connected speaker ecosystems out there, including those from Amazon and Google, nothing just works like Sonos.

That's also the reason the company rarely puts its products on sale; it knows it sits in this beatified state of being both a beloved audio company (read: $$$) and a tech company (mainstream appeal), so it gets to charge higher prices for many of its products than the competition. (It's also the reason it sued Google and Amazon for IP infringement, but we won't go there today.)

Anyway, practically the whole set of Sonos speakers and soundbars are on sale right now at Crutchfield for Black Friday. This isn't a particularly well-known retailer around these parts, but it's got a good reputation for service, and a generous 60-day return policy.

Sonos One (Gen 2) — $175 at Crutchfield ($44 off)

I've got three Sonos One speakers around the house, and they all get heavy use, from playing music in the kitchen to doling out white noise for a baby's sleep. At $175, this is the best price we've seen on the Sonos One in some time, and I would absolutely encourage you to pick up two if you want to create a stereo pair — it really opens up the soundstage.

Sonos One (Gen 2) The reliable old standard $175 $219 Save $44 $175 at Crutchfield

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) — $359 at Crutchfield ($90 off)

Before I had the Sonos Arc, I had the Sonos Beam. What a little soundbar. It punched above its proverbial weight, and really only lacked one thing: Dolby Atmos support. That has since been rectified with the second-generation Beam, one of the best soundbars for small-to-medium rooms you can buy. It also supports, like all Sonos equipment, all the music streaming services you could ask for, and the built-in microphones provide Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Sonos Assistant support, if you're into that. At $359, this is the best price we've seen for Sonos's new soundbar.

Sonos Beam Gen 2 $359 $449 Save $90 $359 at Crutchfield

Sonos Arc — $719 at Crutchfield ($180 off)

If I were to tell you that the Sonos Arc is my single favorite piece of hi-fi equipment right now, would you believe me? I used to be into all the amps and standalone speakers — tens of thousands of dollars have been spent, trust me — but I replaced it all with a Sonos Arc (though first came the Beam). This soundbar is incredible for the price and size: it bumps out beautifully separated audio, both for music and movies, and the Dolby Atmos is actually impactful. And while the bass is pretty good, pair this with a Sub or Sub Mini and you have yourself a proper living room audio setup without the cables.

For $719, it's not a cheap investment, but if you're buying a TV for Black Friday, this is the soundbar to pair with it.

Sonos Arc $719 $899 Save $180 $719 at Crutchfield

Why Sonos?

Sonos has a mixed reputation in the industry, but I'll tell you why I keep coming back to Sonos: it just works. And even when it glitches, as all connected audio products do, the Sonos's robust app, its community of well-meaning volunteers, and the support team within the company, are really good at getting you back working. Over the years, the company hasn't really strayed from what it does best, which is release excellent audio products for a variety of room sizes and use cases.

While there are other products — the Sonos Move is one of my favorites, as are the new Sub Mini and pint-sized Ray soundbar — these ones on sale are worth looking into because they so rarely go on sale.