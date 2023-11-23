Sonos is a big name in the audio market so their products can come with a hefty price tag. But there’s good news. The Sonos Black Friday deals give you a chance to snag your favorite products without spending a fortune.

Whether you’re eyeing the affordable Era 100 or want to go all out on the Premium Immersive Set with Arc, this Black Friday brings you steep discounts you can’t afford to miss. Here are the best ones to look out for.

Sonos Era 100

New this year, the Era 100 is on sale for the first time since its launch so if it's been on your wishlist, now’s your chance - especially since Sonos didn't decide to discount the bigger Era 300.

You can get the Era 100 for $50 off this Black Friday, bringing the price down to $200, making it a great option for all your audio in a smaller space, or to build up a larger stereo or surround setup.

Sonos Era 100 $199 $249 Save $50 The newly launched Sonos Era 100 is a successor to the widely popular Sonos One smart speaker. It offers both Bluetooth and wired connectivity options to suit all styles.

Sonos Roam

Want a single speaker that you can take on the go? The new Move 2 isn't on offer sadly, but the more affordable Roam is, dropping down to a mere $134 over Black Friday - that's peanuts by Sonos standards.

Sonos Roam Portable Speaker $134 $179 Save $45 The Sonos Roam is a go-to portable Bluetooth speaker that just so happens to offer Wi-Fi connectivity as well. You'll also be able to enjoy up to ten hours of playtime and multiple control methods, including the Sonos app, AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Sonos Beam

All three of the Sonos soundbars are on sale right now, but we'd recommend the Beam (Gen 2). Its 20% discount - saving you $100 - is enough to justify the purchase, and it packs more power than the diminutive Ray. It's also still about half the price of even the discounted Arc, which is simply overkill for most of us.

Sonos Beam Gen 2 $399 $499 Save $100 The Beam (Gen 2) is Sonos's mid-tier soundbar - cheaper than the Arc but more powerful than the Ray. The is the Sonos soundbar to suit most people, with Dolby Atmos surround support and enough oomph for anyone.

One speaker not enough? Check out these pre-packaged Sonos surround sets too, for even deeper discounts:

Sonos Surround Set with Beam $797 $997 Save $200

Sonos Surround Set with Arc $1117 $1397 Save $280

Sonos Premium Immersive Set with Arc $1756 $2196 Save $440

