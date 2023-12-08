We may be past Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but if you missed out on any Sonos Black Friday deals this past month, we have some good news for you. Sonos is bringing back its best holiday deals throughout the month of December, offering audiophiles another chance at saving on the company's top audio equipment before the end of the year.

Covering a mix of home and audio devices, you'll be able to save up to 35% on some of the brand's best portable Bluetooth speakers and most of its best soundbars. So, if you're looking to upgrade your home theater system with a new Sonos Arc soundbar, or you want to find a stocking stuffer or two for a friend in need of a new portable speaker, Sonos has some amazing deals to check out right now.

Most of the deals will be available until December 24th, but a select few are actually around until January, so you've got a few weeks to shop around and make your pick. You'll find a complete list of all Sonos deals available at the bottom of this article, but we've listed some of the best offers below.

Sonos Arc

Sonos Arc $720 $900 Save $180 Sonos' premium Arc soundbar offers the full home theater package in a (somewhat) compact design. It's one of the larger soundbars available, but it packs a punch with Dolby Atmos support. Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, it's also an excellent choice for smart home users. $720 at Sonos

If a truly immersive audio experience is what you're after, look no further than the Sonos Arc soundbar. Using Sonos' TruePlay technology, it precisely turnes itself to deliver an optimal listening experience whether you're watching movies or listening to music. Plus, the support of Dolby Atmos — as well as most home theater audio formats — make it a top choice for those who want the absolute best.

The Sonos Arc doesn't come cheap, however, and at a standard price tag of $900 can be a bit out of reach for some. Thankfully, it's back down to $720 for a limited time, offering a sizable $180 discount for anyone looking to finaly take their movie night to the next level.

Sonos Roam Charging Set

Sonos Roam with Charging Bundle $150 $230 Save $80 One of the top portable speakers available, the Sonos Roam is a powerful little device that brings big, booming sound wherever you go. Thanks to a waterproof design, you'll be taking it everywhere, too. This charging combo makes it a breeze to recharge on to the go thanks to a USB-A snap on charger. $150 at Sonos

The Sonos Roam is an awesome little speaker, bringing Sonos' signature sound into a compact and portable design that's built to withstand the elements. For its size, the sound is absolutely incredible, and thanks to an IP67 water and dust-proof design, makes for a perfect outdoor adventure companion.

All of which is actually at a pretty fair price of just $180 just for the speaker itself. However, Sonos' is bringing back the speaker and charger combo deal back to its Black Friday pricing, meaning you can get both for just $150 right now — just $15 more than the Sonos Roam speaker alone, which is also on sale for just $135.

Sonos Beam

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) $400 $500 Save $100 The Sonos Beam soundbar is the brand's best-selling option, delivering high definition sound and a classy design that suits just about all systems. It's also one of the most affordable soundbars that offers Dolby Atmos support, delivering immersive audio in movies and music. $400 at Sonos

The latest generation of Sonos' most popular soundbar to date, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 offers exceptional sound quality at an excellent price point — considering how expensive the brand's other options are. You get Dolby Atmos support, incredible range with crisp highs, full mids, and booming lows, and Sonos TruePlay technology to optimize playback based on room and content.

At $500, it's a great higher-end option for those who don't want to entirely break the bank, but thanks to a 20% discount, it's a must-buy that outperforms almost all other soundbars in this price range.

More Sonos deals

The deals above are just a few examples of the offers Sonos has right now, but there's plenty more where that came from, Below you'll find the rest of the Black Friday deals Sonos is bringing back this month.

Soundbars & Home Theater Deals (Available Until December 24)

Portable Speaker Deals (Available Until January 6)

While Sonos is by no means a cheap brand, the deals above make it much easier to splurge on such high-end audio devices. They offer stellar sound quality and performance, amplifying any home theater system or outdoor gathering with a speaker that sounds incredible. If you've been eyeing any Sonos soundbars in particular this season, this is an excellent chance at grabbing one at a good price.