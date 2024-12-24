Your changes have been saved Sonos Era 100 $199 $249 Save $50 We loved the Sonos Era 100 in our review, mainly for its amazing sound and awesome features. And now, it's at its lowest price ever! Grab it in stylish black or clean white. $199 at Amazon

Wireless speakers with excellent sound and fancy features usually come with a hefty price tag. For audiophiles, snagging a high-end model without breaking the bank can be tricky. But this festive season is bringing the goods with big savings on a range of wireless speakers, including the highly-rated Sonos Era 100.

The Sonos Era 100 is down to $199 right now, a sweet $50 off its usual retail price of $249. Camelcamelcamel says this is the lowest price ever, and you can snag it in black or white. But don’t wait—prices have been all over, and this deal won’t stick around.

What's great about the Sonos Era 100?

We gave the Era 100 an 8/10 and ranked it as among the best Sonos speakers, loving its impressive sound—especially the boosted bass, which is a big step up from older Sonos models. Its compact size and advanced drivers make it perfect for parties or small get-togethers.

The Era 100 is a no-brainer if you’re looking for a Sonos-connected Wi-Fi speaker. It’s small enough to fit anywhere but still packs a punch with solid volume and clear sound, giving your music depth without overdoing the bass.

It is one of the first Sonos speakers with Bluetooth, so your guests can easily connect without asking for your Wi-Fi password. It also supports Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, and Alexa, making it super easy to sync with your home network and voice assistants. It might not have the power of high-end models, but it still delivers great sound for the price, which is perfect for laid-back listening.

The Era speakers also introduced Quick Tune Trueplay to the Sonos lineup, giving Android users the ability to optimize sound no matter where the speaker is placed. It’s a fast process, getting your speaker set up and ready to go in no time.

The Era 100 comes with Amazon Alexa for voice control. If you're worried about privacy, you can turn off the microphones, but keep in mind this also disables the Trueplay sound calibration feature.