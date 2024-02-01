Sonos Arc Atmos excellence The Sonos Arc is a big soundbar that can fill large rooms with immersive sound. Among its 11 driver array are two upward-firing drivers for Dolby Atmos. The Arc provides tight, punchy bass without the need for an external subwoofer. However, as Sonos' flagship soundbar, it's quite expensive. Pros Powerful sound and punchy bass Dedicated Dolby Atmos drivers Best for large home theaters Cons Expensive Doesn't include wall-mount bracket No Bluetooth $899 at Sonos

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Value and versatility The Beam (Gen 2) is a generally excellent mid-priced soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos, but does not have dedicated upward-firing drivers for maximal 3D performance. The Beam is best suited for small to medium-sized rooms where it will deliver excellent all-round performance. Pros All-round good performance Atmos-compatible Mid-level price point Cons Lacks up-firing drivers for Atmos Less powerful bass No Bluetooth



Founded in 2002, Sonos quickly established itself as a disruptor in the multi-room home audio category. The company was the first to make whole-home audio systems easy for consumers to install themselves, simple to operate, and fully modular.

Sonos's tradition of prioritizing user experience and excellent performance continues today with a full line of wireless speakers and soundbars. Powered by the Sonos app, Sonos systems support all the major streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Spotify, Pandora, and iHeartRadio, among dozens of others.

Sonos's current home theater lineup includes three models: the high-end Arc, the mid-level Beam (Gen 2) and the entry-level Ray. Here, we'll take a look at how the Arc and the Beam (Gen 2) compare to help you pick the best for your individual needs and budget. Let's get down to it!

Price, availability, and specs

As Sonos's flagship soundbar, the Arc is unsurprisingly pricey at $899, while the smaller Beam (Gen 2) is $499. For budget-conscious shoppers looking for their first foray into the Sonos ecosystem, that difference alone might be enough to tip the scales in favor of the Beam. Both speakers are sold by Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, and they're also available at Sonos's own site.

However, there is more to consider. The Arc is a significantly larger and more powerful soundbar, boasting 11 drivers, each with a dedicated class-D amp on-board, compared to the Beam's 5 drivers and amps. At 45 x 3.4 x 5.5 inches, the Arc requires a wide space on your TV stand or on your wall, which may make it impractical for smaller rooms. By comparison, the Beam is just over two feet wide at 25.6 x 2.7 x 3.9 inches.



Sonos Arc Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Connectivity Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Dimensions 114.2 x 8.7 x 11.6cm 65.1 x 6.8 x 10cm Colors White, Black White, Black Drivers 11 5 Integrations Trueplay, AirPlay 2, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Trueplay, AirPlay 2, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Ports HDMI eArc, Ethernet, Optical HDMI eArc, Ethernet, Optical Audio Format Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos

Design and features

In terms of physical design, the Arc has a high-end vibe with a sleek tubular shape that accommodates its upward-firing drivers. You'll need space on the wall or your top TV shelf to accommodate its width and give the Atmos drivers a clear line to the ceiling. The Arc doesn't include a wall mount, which feels like an omission at such a premium price point.

Meanwhile, the Beam (Gen 2) sports more of a rounded, pill shape, and is much shorter. Aesthetically, its design is perfectly fine, albeit more pedestrian than the Arc. Both speakers have perforated plastic grilles, and both are available in black or white to match your decor.

When it comes to connectivity, both speakers sport HDMI eArc ports, as well as optical digital audio inputs. In addition to Wi-Fi, both speakers offer Ethernet ports, and both support Apple AirPlay 2. Unfortunately, neither offers Bluetooth, which would've provided a convenient means of directly connecting portable devices such as phones for music playback.

Both the Arc and the Beam support Dolby Atmos, a spatial audio technology that adds a height channel to give music and movies a more 3D sonic presentation. Unsurprisingly, the Arc offers superior Atmos performance, with two upward-firing speakers among its driver array. The Beam does not have up-firing drivers and instead relies on signal processing to deliver a less immersive rendition of Atmos. If Atmos is your key priority in selecting a soundbar, the Arc wins out here.

Finally, both speakers have voice control. You can command them via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Sonos's own voice assistant.

Performance

The Sonos Arc and the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) are both high-performance soundbars within their respective price ranges. Either can fill a room with good sound, but the Arc unsurprisingly sounds larger, more powerful, and more immersive. Both speakers can deliver satisfying home theater experiences with clear dialog. However, the Arc offers a wider and more realistic sound field, especially with Atmos content.

The Arc wins in the bass department, with deep, punchy low end. Either soundbar can be paired with a Sonos subwoofer, but the Arc doesn't necessarily need help in that area. The Arc is also a bit brighter and more revealing than the relatively warm-sounding Beam (Gen 2), but both are pleasant to the ear.

In terms of performance, the Beam (Gen 2) will meet the needs of most mainstream users. Hardcore home theater enthusiasts and those with large rooms to fill will clearly be happier with the Arc, considering its formidable driver array, higher power, ample bass, and dedicated Atmos drivers that provide a more 3D soundstage.

How to choose between the Arc and the Beam (Gen 2)

In the final analysis, the Arc and the Beam (Gen 2) are best suited for different settings and budgets. If you're a casual home theater user with a small to medium-sized room and a moderate budget, the Beam (Gen 2) will not let you down.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Best for most users Great for small or medium rooms With good all-round performance and full Sonos ecosystem integration at a mid-level price point, the Beam (Gen 2) makes a strong value proposition for all but the most hardcore home theater enthusiasts.

On the other hand, if you're a hardcore home theater enthusiast who wants the best and most immersive experience possible, the Arc may be worth the extra expense. It definitely sounds like a higher-end speaker and is the better choice for large rooms.