Sometimes change can be a good thing. And other times, well, it can be an absolute disaster. Sonos has found the latter out the hard way, after the poor reception of its newly redesigned app, which has caused a bunch of headaches for current users, causing them to be extremely vocal on the internet.

A couple of weeks back, Sonos acknowledged that it is taking in the feedback in order to address them. And now, it looks like it's finally making some changes that should make current users happy for the time being. The brand issued a statement on its website, detailing changes that will be rolling out to the app now, along with a timeline of new features that will be coming to the app in the near future.

Quick work by Sonos to right the ship

Now if you're looking to get the latest features, you'll want to update to make sure to update the app. For Android, you'll need to be on version 80.01.07, while on iOS, you'll be looking for version number 80.01.10. Both are available from their respective app stores. Now, just in case you're curious about what has changed, we have listed below. The update brings many UI enhancements, along with some quality of life improvements, and some bug fixes — which should improve the overall usability of the app.

Support for the all new Sonos Roam 2.

Improved VoiceOver support, allowing for easier navigation and control on the Now Playing Screen, System View, Output Selector, Queue, Volume Sliders, and Add Product.

Improved TalkBack support for the Now Playing Screen, System View, and Add Product.

Improved Local Music Library playback of folders.

Added the ability to Search for content to use with an Alarm.

Improved system connectivity for Boost and portable products in sleep mode.

Fixed issues with Add Product that resulted in incomplete registration, a need to sign in again, or inability to confirm a product PIN.

Fixed an issue with enabling Surround and Sub Audio.

Fixed an issue that blocked Trueplay if a TV was the input source.

Fixed an issue with asking for Local Network permissions.

In addition to the changes above, as mentioned before, Sonos has already outlined the changes to come, which can be seen below.

Continued improvements to navigation for visually-impaired customers: mid-June

Adding to queue and playing next: early June

Sleep timer: mid-June Use the Sonos app for macOS or Windows or Sonos Voice Control to set sleep timers today.

Local music library search and playback: mid-June

Update WiFi settings: mid-June

Snooze alarms: TBD

For the most part, it looks like a majority of the additional changes will come next month, leaving one just pending, snooze alarms, which still has no date for completion. Overall, Sonos has done a pretty good job reacting to the feedback, making it clear that it does indeed listen to its users. If you're a Sonos user, let us know what you think about these new updates. Did Sonos get things right? Or are there more things that you want to see in future updates? Let us know in the comments below.