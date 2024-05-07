Summary The upcoming Sonos Ace wireless headphones are expected to offer high-quality sound with a price tag of around $435, a more affordable option than Apple's AirPods Max.

The headphones feature buttons on the ear cups for music control and volume adjustment, along with replaceable ear cushions for comfort.

Sonos Ace headphones have the potential to seamlessly integrate with Sonos home audio systems, providing a unified experience across different devices.

With Sonos, a name synonymous with top-notch speakers and soundbars, venturing into the wireless headphones market, the buzz around the company's upcoming Ace wireless headphones has been steadily building. The products, slated for launch in a few weeks, have piqued our curiosity. Fortunately, we now have a sneak peek into what Sonos has in store for us.

As reported by The Verge, the authorized Sonos parts dealer Schuurman has leaked the details of Sonos Ace wireless headphones on its website, offering a closer look into the product's specifications before its official debut. As you can see in the images below, the headphones seem to have buttons on the ear cups that could be used to switch on the music or adjust the volume.

Sonos Ace wireless headphones will make their official debut next month

While the Sonos Ace wireless headphones are not budget-friendly, they are a more affordable premium option compared to the Apple AirPods Max, which retail at a hefty $550. Schuurman's website lists the Sonos Ace at €403.58, roughly $435. This price includes a headphone cord and a USB-C cable in the box, making it a comprehensive package.

Close

Source: Schuurman

However, the promo image also reveals a mysterious black box beside the headphones and belongings. It remains to be seen what Sonos is hiding in that box. Additionally, information obtained from Schuurman's website alludes to replaceable ear cushions for the Ace wireless headphones.

What sets the Sonos Ace wireless headphones apart is their potential for seamless integration with Sonos home audio systems. Imagine the immersive experience of connecting your Sonos wireless headphones to the Sonos soundbar while enjoying your favorite TV show. This is just one example of the unified experience Sonos could deliver. And with the upcoming redesigned app for Android and iOS, setting up Sonos products will be a breeze.

Besides the Sonos Ace wireless headphones, the brand is also spotted developing a new portable speaker, dubbed the Sonos Roam 2. The product would be a successor to the original Sonos Roam portable speaker, which was launched in 2021. At the time, customers complained about its battery drainage issues. Hopefully, Sonos could have solved the issue with the Roam 2.