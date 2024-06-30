A plucky upstart Sonos Ace Sonos has made an impressive set of first-generation headphones, hitting most of the right notes for great ANC, excellent transparency, and deep, rich sound. They also boast a comfortable fit, 30 hours of battery life with ANC on, aptX Lossless support, and some cool integrations with the Sonos ecosystem. Pros Great audio with deep rumbling bass Smooth integration with Sonos soundbars 30 hours of battery life Cons Limited EQ settings Bass can be a bit overwhelming on some genres Pricey $449 at Amazon

The Sonos Ace is one of the most hotly anticipated premium wireless headphones to arrive on the market in a while. After all, Sonos has a solid reputation for making great wireless speakers, so we’ve all been pretty excited to see what kind of cans the company would come up with.

Still, it isn’t easy to create great noise-cancelling headphones, and the companies that are at the top of their form in this area, like Sony and Bose, have been doing this for a lot longer than Sonos, giving them time to hone their craft to near-perfection.

So, how does Sonos’ first attempt with the Ace compare to Sony’s class-leading WH-1000XM5? Surprisingly well, it turns out, but let’s dive in and take a closer look.

Price, availability, and specs

The Sonos Ace headphones were released in early June 2024 and retail for $450. They’re available in black or white and can be purchased directly from Sonos or most other retailers where Sonos’ products are sold, including Amazon and Best Buy. When purchasing directly from Sonos, you can buy two pairs for $853 or bundle them with a Sonos Arc soundbar for $1,280.

Sony's WH-1000XM5 can be found at most major retailers that sell higher-end headphones. They’re available in black, Midnight Blue, and silver and retail for $400, although it's not hard to find deals on them as they’ve been on the market for over a year.



Sonos Ace Sony WH-1000XM5 Battery Life Up to 30 hours (ANC on) Up to 40 hours Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.2 Noise Cancellation Yes Active Microphones 8 8 Weight 312g 520g Colors Black, Soft White Black, Silver Supported codecs SBC, AAC, aptX Lossless SBC, AAC, LDAC Foldable No No Charging type USB-C USB-C Multipoint Yes Yes

Design & fit

Simple and comfortable

The Sonos Ace and Sony WH-1000XM5 feature very similar design languages, with a minimalist and utilitarian look that’s only distinguished by the company’s subtle branding — Sony’s on the headband, Sonos’ subtly engraved into only a single earcup.

Nevertheless, the Sonos Ace boasts a more elegant look with outside edges that are gently curved compared to the more abrupt plateau of the XM5. Both sets of headphones are primarily matte plastic on the outside, with faux leather padding in the earcups and headband, and are well-balanced enough that most folks should find them comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 are still some of the lightest premium headphones on the market, coming in at just under nine ounces, while the Ace is heftier at 11 ounces. Sonos tried to compensate for that with memory foam in the headband, but while we found them fairly comfortable, we still felt the extra weight. Still, even though the XM5 is lighter and reasonably comfortable, we found ourselves fiddling with them to get a perfect fit.

There’s no clear winner in comfort here, so your best bet is to find somewhere you can try both on if you’re unsure.

One interesting design touch that’s worth mentioning is that Sonos has taken a cue from Apple’s AirPods Max, adopting magnetically attached ear cushions that are very easy to remove and replace. The XM5 also has removable earcups, but you have to fuss with them a bit more.

Like most premium headphones in this class, neither the Sonos Ace nor the Sony WH-1000XM5 have any water or dust-resistance ratings. In our experience, the XM5 is sweat-resistant enough for everyday use and light workouts, and Sonos says the Ace is also designed to handle normal environmental conditions like sweat. However, we don’t recommend using them for serious workouts or outside on a rainy day.

Both headphones come with a travel case, although neither set folds down for more compact storage. We think Sonos’ travel case has a nicer overall look and is slightly more compact with the clever touch of a magnetically attached pod to stash the cables inside.

Sound quality

There’s a new ANC contender in town

Sonos has an established reputation as an audio brand, setting some pretty high stakes for its first foray into headphones. The good news is the Sonos Ace doesn’t disappoint, but they also stick perhaps a bit too closely to the audio profile of the company’s speakers.

We found ample bass here and no shortage of sub-bass, but it can be a bit overemphasized with some genres. That’s probably unsurprising, considering Sonos’ experience building home theater speakers.

Essentially, these headphones sound great if you’re watching an action flick parked in front of your TV, but even fans of bass-heavy genres may want to tone things down a bit in the Sonos app’s equalizer settings, which is an easy enough fix that helps bring the mids out for a less fatiguing listening experience.

In keeping with the home theater theme, the Sonos Ace also offers Dolby Atmos support for full Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, which delivers impressive results in recreating a surround sound environment as much as possible for a set of headphones.

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 provides a similar listening curve to the Sonos Ace in the mids and highs; you may need to take the opposite approach to dial the bass up to where you want it by adjusting the equalizer in Sony’s Headphones Connect app. The XM5 offers a balanced listening experience for music fans, but you won’t get the serious rumbling, movie theater-style bass the Sonos Ace provides.

Sony also naturally sticks with its LDAC codec for a near-lossless listening experience, while Sonos Ace adopted Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound technology to deliver true lossless with aptX Lossless. While that sounds better on paper, the catch is it’s only supported by a relatively small list of smartphones right now. If yours isn’t on that list, you’ll use the more common aptX Adaptive or aptX HD codecs. Both will fall back to the more disappointing AAC codec if you use them with an Apple device.

While Sony remains the king of the hill for active noise cancellation (ANC), Sonos did a very impressive job on its first attempt, and we don’t think most folks will be disappointed by what it offers. In fact, we could only hear the difference in comparative listening tests.

Sony, Bose, and Apple still come out on top for ANC, but not by a huge margin, and the Ace’s passive noise isolation from its earpads is among the best we’ve heard, which enhances the ANC. The Sonos Ace drowned out most of the noise from even unpredictable morning coffee shop environments and let us listen to our music without needlessly cranking it up.

Sonos’ transparency, which it calls “Aware mode,” is also top-notch, on par with Apple’s AirPods Max, which have always led the way in naturally letting the outside world in. We almost forgot we were wearing the headphones while it was on, and it does a great job of letting all the essential sounds through while still filtering out ambient noises like fans and traffic.

However, unlike Sony’s XM5, which features an Ambient Sound Control system, the Ace lacks the ability to tweak the level of noise that gets through in transparency mode. It’s basically all or nothing.

Software

A neat trick for Sonos fans

It’s the software features that reveal the most significant differences between the Sonos Ace and Sony WH-1000XM5. There’s a Sonos companion app for Android and iPhone, but it’s pretty basic, with a simple two-band equalizer and the ability to turn the various features on and off.

That’s a stark contrast to Sony’s Headphones Connect app, which offers a five-band EQ, plus a separate slider for pumping up the bass, automatically adjusting ANC and transparency settings, and much more.

Nevertheless, the Ace has one really cool trick up its sleeve that could make it a must-have for Sonos fans. We already mentioned how the Sonos Ace are great home theater headphones, but TV Audio Swap takes that a big step further, letting you easily hand off audio from a Sonos Ace soundbar to your headphones.

It’s a feature similar to what Apple offered with its AirPods and Apple TV set-top box for years, but in this case, it works through the Sonos soundbar, making it much more versatile.

While we experienced a few minor glitches in our testing, TV Audio Swap worked well for the most part, as long as you have the necessary equipment. For now, that’s the premium Sonos Arc and an iPhone for setup, but it’s supposed to come to the Beam and Ray down the road, along with Android support.

Battery life

Almost completely on par

Sonos came in strong in the battery department, providing 30 hours of listening time with ANC enabled. In our time with the headphones, they lost only 25% after two days of heavy use, undoubtedly also helped by the ability to keep the volume down thanks to the powerful ANC.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 offers a similar 30 hours of battery life, although using the LDAC codec will cut that down to about 26 hours. The Ace’s aptX Adaptive codec is more power efficient, which translates to more listening time for high-quality audio. Still, both sets of headphones recharge over USB-C and offer three hours of additional listening time after a three-minute charge, so you’ll find it pretty hard to run either pair dry.

Which is right for you?

While Sonos’ new Ace headphones are a really impressive first take on wireless headphones for the company, they don’t raise the bar in any meaningful way. That also means they don’t unseat Sony’s WH-1000XM5, which remains the gold standard in premium noise-cancelling wireless headphones.

That’s especially true when you consider that Sony’s cans are cheaper even at their normal $400 MSRP, and it’s not hard to find them on sale for quite a bit less. The XM5 delivers better ANC, a more balanced sound, and a much more versatile companion app for tweaking and adjusting things to your preferences.

That’s not to say the Sonos Ace is a bad choice. Sonos produced a very compelling set of headphones that will appeal to those who enjoy rumbling sub-bass. The ANC may not be the best on offer, but it’s well ahead of the rest of the pack, and the transparency mode surpasses most other headphones.

The Sonos Ace is also one of the best pairs of home theater headphones you can buy, especially for those invested in the Sonos ecosystem. In fact, we’re confident that serious Sonos fans will love these since they not only integrate well with soundbars like the Sonos Arc, but provide a very familiar and comfortable soundstage for home listening.