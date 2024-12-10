Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Sonos Ace $349 $449 Save $100 The Sonos Ace features two custom 40mm drivers to deliver amazing sound quality and ANC. This is backed by a premium build quality and deep Sonos ecosystem integration. And for $100 off, these are a great pair of headphones to buy. $349 at Amazon $349 at Best Buy $349 at Sonos

Sonos entered the premium headphone segment with the launch of the Ace earlier this year. The company's first headphones get a lot of things right, nailing the sound quality and brilliant ANC. And if you are already invested in the Sonos ecosystem, the audio handoff to Sonos soundbars is a nifty feature. The headphones don't come cheap, though, with a retail price of $449.

Sonos is running a holiday sale that solves this problem, dropping the Ace to a lifetime low price of $349. That's a $100 savings and a great price for a fantastic pair of headphones. Amazon and Best Buy are matching Sonos' offering with a $100 price drop, making it easier than ever to snag a fantastic pair of headphones at a bargain.

Why you should buy the Sonos Ace in this holiday sale

Close

The Sonos Ace screams premium from every angle, from the stainless steel yolk arms to the soft leatherette and the smooth, matte plastic. For utmost comfort, Sonos has equipped the Ace with memory foam padding in the headband and ear cushions. Even better, the ear pads are held in place using magnets, making them easy to replace down the line.

To ensure the right fit, the Ace's stainless steel arms have an adjustment range of over an inch and can swivel over 90 degrees. They can also pivot to conform to a variety of different heads. At 318 grams, though, the headphones are on the heavier side, especially compared to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and the Sony WH-1000XM5.

Coming to the sound quality, the Sonos Ace shines just like other audio products from the company. As our Sonos Ace review highlights, the headphones deliver "some of the lowest notes humans can hear all while holding up the mids and treble. They deliver exceptionally punchy bass lines and present a wide enough soundstage to dig into some more complex arrangements, like those in Of Montreal’s Paralytic Stalks."

The ANC is equally impressive, though the Bose QuietComfort Ultra still reigns supreme. Still, you will find little reason to complain, with the pass-through audio being equally good.

Another highlight of the Sonos Ace is the TV Audio Swap feature. It allows you to seamlessly hand-off audio from your Sonos home theater setup to the headphones for a more private listening experience. Admittedly, this will only benefit folks who are heavily into Sonos' ecosystem. Nonetheless, this is still a handy feature to have.

The Sonos Ace is an impressive pair of headphones. Are they the best? That's debatable, as offerings from Bose and Sony will likely trump it with their even superior sound quality and ANC. But that does not mean the Sonos Ace is not a steal for $349. You won't find a better pair of premium cans at this price point.