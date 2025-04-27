Sonos Ace 8.5 / 10 $349 $449 Save $100 With their first dive into personal audio, Sonos is going big, combining high-fidelity Bluetooth support with advanced noise cancellation, immersive spatial audio, and exclusive Sonos features for a truly standout experience. $349 at Amazon

The Sonos Ace is Sonos’ big move into the world of high-end personal audio, promising a seriously detailed listening experience. They’ve packed in some fancy acoustic tech that’s supposed to drop you right into the middle of the original performance, making it feel like you’re actually there. Sonos is pitching these as the gold standard for headphone sound. Of course, all that top-tier audio doesn’t come cheap — these headphones normally go for $449.

Thankfully, Amazon is serving up a sweet deal right now, knocking $100 off the Sonos Ace and dropping the price to $349. It’s the lowest we’ve seen since launch, and the discount covers both the black and white versions.

What's great about the Sonos Ace?