If you're looking to build out your home audio system, Sonos is the brand for you.. Although it can get expensive fast, you''ll be hard-pressed to find a better ecosystem for interconnected speakers on the market right now — especially with how many models are currently available. If you've been looking to pick up a subwoofer to go with your audio gear, a new, smaller model might be on the horizon.
As posted on the Sonos subreddit, user u/S114HED spotted an unannounced product in the current setup process after selecting "More information" in the app. Alongside information on connecting a second subwoofer to your home theater, the guide states that a Sonos Sub Mini isn't supported in the process. Of course, last time we checked, there was no Sub Mini in Sonos's product lineup, which sure seems to indicate a launch not too far in the distance.
Unfortunately, there's not a ton of extra information about what a smaller subwoofer might offer potential buyers. There's no pricing, release information, or even a photo, though the support page does describe it as "cylindrical," rather than the larger square models offered up through this point.
The third-gen Sonos Sub got bumped a couple of months ago to $750, leaving plenty of space for this new miniature variant to be priced. Based on previous products, we wouldn't be surprised to see it priced around $500, though without any rumors, your guess is as good as ours. As for when the Sub Mini might get an official release date, CES is just over a month away. If you've had your eye on some new Sonos gear in the run-up to the holidays, you might want to consider waiting until 2022 to throw down your credit card.
