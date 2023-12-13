Summary Netflix Games is expanding its library with new titles, including Sonic Mania Plus, which will be a mobile exclusive on Android and iOS in 2024.

It's safe to say that many people were skeptical when the hit video streaming-service Netflix announced in 2021 that it was branching out into the world of gaming. Now, just two years later, the company is boasting 40 titles on the service, including fan-favorites such as Grand Theft Auto Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Football Manager 24, and Storyteller. Netflix Games has even recently debuted two internally developed games of its own: Night School’s Oxenfree II: Lost Signals and the first installment of Netflix Stories: Love is Blind.

Mike Verdu, Vice President of Netflix Games, announced today via a press release that a whole slew of new titles will be coming to the platform at the end of 2023 and well into the new year, adding to the platform's ever-increasing gravitas. One title that caught people's eyes is the inclusion of the hit platformer Sonic Mania Plus, which has been confirmed to be a Netflix Games exclusive on mobile in 2024.

Sonic Mania initially debuted way back in 2017 on console and PC before being revived as Sonic Mania Plus a year later with the inclusion of new playable characters and revamped level designs. The updated game became a hit with users, who touted Sonic Mania Plus as one of the better platformer titles of recent times and a much-needed callback to the old-school Sonic games. Netflix is even calling the first-time mobile entry the "ultimate celebration of past and future." Players are able to play as they please by taking control of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, or other playable characters in an effort to take down Dr. Eggman and his gang of evil robots.

Starting next year, fans of the game will be able to experience Sonic and his friends in all their high-speed glory on their mobile devices when it becomes playable on Android and iOS through Netflix Games. The company hinted that close to 90 additional titles are currently in development as well, with 86 games set to be playable by the end of 2023. The idea of Netflix Games dominating the Android and iOS gaming space is a much larger possibility than it initially seemed.

Apart from Sonic Mania Plus, here are some of the other games slated to debut through the streaming service:

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit

FashionVerse

Game Dev Tycoon

Braid, Anniversary Edition (April 30)

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

The Dragon Prince: Xadia

Dumb Ways to Survive

Hades

Katana Zero

Money Heist: Ultimate Choice (Jan 4)

Paper Trail

Fans of the Netflix series Squid Game can also look forward to a game set in its universe, which Netflix Games says will allow users to "compete with other players in games from the hit series."