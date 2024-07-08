The consumer audio market, specifically for headphones, has a few great products available, but it is perennially abuzz with new launches and often feels like a stark contrast against audiophile gear, with infrequent launches and classic gear still commanding a premium. Although mass production and the benefits of manufacturing processes like 3D printing have made IEMs more affordable, it's easy to hurtle down a slippery slope of spending exorbitant sums chasing headphones that sound right for your needs. Lest I forget, the industry’s innovation has been limited to fits and starts for the last decade.

Entering a relatively stagnant industry without a catchy or well-marketed product might seem foolhardy, but two engineers from India, Navajith Karkera and Jagath Biddappa, took a leap of faith, but they weren’t planning on making headphones at first. What started out as a cool project to make audio accessible resulted in the duo’s first over-ear pair, known as Sonic Lamb.

With a pair in hand, I was blown away by the creative use of dual-driver technology, but not in the conventional sense where frequency bands are relegated to separate drivers. I can only compare the experience of body conduction combined with conventional speaker drivers to bookshelf speakers carried on your shoulders — classic woody sound with tight and boomy bass magically emanating from a wireless plastic shell. Moreover, the cans offer an optional wired mode and cool features like four-step bass response adjustment, Hi-Res certification, a detachable boom mic, fantastic soft-touch materials all around, and simple twist-to-detach ear pads.

With a proposition so unique at a surprisingly accessible price, I sought a sit-down with Sonic Lamb co-founder and CEO Navajith Karkera to understand what it takes to innovate in a saturated market, how a product like the Sonic Lamb comes to be, and how much thought goes into every design decision.

Sonic Lamb didn’t start out wanting to make headphones

But once an audiophile, always an audiophile

Navajith Karkera's father was a passionate audiophile

Let's start from the beginning, where Karkera was brought up, and how his early years made an impact. “I had a very good association with music and sound because my dad is an audiophile, and he was very particular about audio sources and even speaker systems. We had this Denon system, and that’s how I grew up listening to good-quality sound.”

Fast-forward to Karkera’s engineering days from 2013, he relentlessly searched for good headphones that could recreate the home theater experience while away from home. “I found that music (on headphones) to be less immersive and life-like, it wasn’t full-bodied sound. There were some bass-heavy headphones, but they would sacrifice the instruments and vocals.” Well, that’s a problem many of us are all too familiar with in the consumer audio space. Most headphones tend to emphasize certain frequencies and drown out the rest.

Skip to 2014, Karkera was developing a transducer for hearing aids and helmets so people could listen to music or communicate without blocking out ambient sound entirely. “Both these use cases required us to bypass the ears and use alternate ways to perceive sound. In 2016, we pivoted towards developing a transducer capable of body conduction — a combination of bone and skin conduction — to perceive sound.” One fine Sunday in February 2019, the four-year-long research project’s Eureka moment came when Karkera slapped prototype transducers onto conventional headphones out of sheer curiosity.

“I felt like I listened to a full-blown speaker system because I could feel the bass and the sound.” A janky prototype headphone quickly made the rounds in Karkera’s circle of audiophile acquaintances, many of whom used high-end gear. “When they tried it, many of them were willing to pay for the ugly, bulky headphones too. We felt like we had built something that wasn’t (available) on other headphones.” This gave the duo concrete evidence that their creation was on the cusp of greatness.

Polishing prototypes to a shine

Letting the experts tune technicalities

Karkera registered Sonic Lamb in 2018 and shortly thereafter resorted to accessible manufacturing options such as 3D printing. This allowed the duo to create a prototype they showcased at a small booth at various local events. Feedback from these events and basic testing steered further refinement for the now-bootstrapping startup. By the end of 2019, the duo was fully invested in this project, determined to make it marketable. Then, Sonic Lamb was chosen for the SoundTech accelerator program by Sound Hub in Denmark, under the guidance of Peter Petersen, Sound Hub’s CEO and former Bang & Olufsen CTO.

Testing and development at Sound Hub, Denmark

“We got access to the gold standard of (headphone measurement) equipment, right from the ear pinna; it's modeled for accurate audio perception. This period was critical for the company because it helped secure technical validation from industry greats. “Since the bass was handled by a dedicated impulse driver and delivered through bone and skin conduction, distortions were as low as 0.05%,” Karkera added excitedly, referring to the deviation between the audio frequency input and the perceived output, as recorded by the lab apparatus shaped to resemble human ears.

Innovating in a saturated industry

Number-crunching and good product design goes a long way

To put Karkera’s statistics into context without getting into the weeds of audiophile jargon, we need to understand frequency response curves — graphical representations of how headphones perform at various frequencies across the spectrum audible to humans. The “flat” tone curve audiophiles crave usually indicates the headphones don’t ‘color’ the sound, delivering it exactly as recorded by the artist.

However, engineers like Karkera designing headphones, define a custom frequency response curve quantifying what the signature sought, and iterate speaker hardware and other design parameters to resemble the target curve closely. In such cases, a deviation of just 0.05% from the desired response is a testament to the team’s skill, because most speaker drivers have single-digit percentage deviations from the target.