Over the course of the last few years, we've seen some awesome smartphone mods. Like that one time someone managed to put a working headphone jack on an iPhone, or when someone installed a USB-C port on another Apple handset. However, there are other mods that are equally impressive feats but leave us with a lot of questions, and this is probably one of those: Someone managed to take apart last year's famously niche LG Wing smartphone (with its unique dual-screen set-up), and make a whole phone out of its smaller, secondary panel, because why not?

This mod was made by a creator on the Chinese streaming site Bilibili (via Mishaal Rahman). The original video also shows a bit of the modding process itself.

As it turns out, the logic board and most of the phone's internal components, including the rear cameras and the pop-up selfie, fit pretty snugly under the square-shaped display. As for the battery, it's apparently sandwiched between the internal components of the phone and the screen itself (fire hazard!), with a custom thicker frame made to accommodate this whole assembly.

Our first thought when seeing this can pretty much be summed up with an iconic Jurassic Park quote — "your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should." Don't get us wrong: this is very impressive, and the result actually even looks kind of cute. But this has no reason of existing, and it's not actually solving any real issue. A small, square-shaped phone would probably suck to use in real life, as Android is not meant to run on this screen shape and size — case in point, the Unihertz Titan Pocket.

We also have functional issues with the mod itself — where's the speakerphone? Where's the proximity sensor? Placing calls on this must be hell. Then again, this is just demonstrating it can be done, so let's not give too much thought to the ins and outs of this, and just appreciate the final result. After all, you're not going to try this on your LG Wing, right?

Right?

