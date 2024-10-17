Motorola Razr (2024) $449 $700 Save $251 The Motorola Razr (2024) is among the best affordable flip phones in the US, packing decent specs at an attractive price point. A $250 discount from Amazon makes this flip phone an even better buy, dropping its price to $449. $449 at Amazon

Motorola made waves with its 2023 Moto Razr, becoming the first sub-$1000 flip foldable to launch in the US. This year, the company followed it up with the Motorola Razr (2024), which packed all the right upgrades. It delivered a premium design with IPX8 certification, powerful internals, and all-day battery life in a flip-style form factor, all for $700.

If you’re still on the fence about spending $700 on a foldable phone, Amazon has you covered. It has dropped the price of the Motorola Razr (2024) to a tempting $449, an all-time low price, and a whopping $251 off its MSRP.

Why the Motorola Razr (2024) is an impulse buy for $449

The Motorola Razr (2024) is a big step up from its 2023 predecessor in every way. It sports a better, premium build, a more durable hinge, and an IPX8 rating for water resistance. And while the cover screen's size remains unchanged at 3.6 inches, it can hit a claimed peak brightness of 1,700 nits. The only catch is that the refresh rate is a tad lower at 90Hz, but you are unlikely to tell this difference.

The inner folding panel measures a roomy 6.9 inches and can reach 1,500 nits in high brightness mode. That's more than good enough to be viewable under direct sunlight.

Internally, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip might not be the fastest around. But this is still a solid mid-range chip that can easily handle everyday apps. Battery life is also great, with the 4200mAh cell providing a day of usage. Plus, the Razr (2024) supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging, so you can quickly top it up when required.

So, what's the catch? The Motorola Razr's (2024) dual cameras are not that impressive. They capture decent images, but don't expect them to rival flagship Android phones with their pictures. The 50MP primary shooter is the best of the two, with the 13MP ultrawide struggling in anything but great lighting conditions.

Software updates are also a concern with Motorola phones. While the company promises three OS upgrades and four years of security patches for the Razr (2024), it often takes a long time to roll out new OS updates.

Despite these shortcomings, the Motorola Razr (2024) is irresistible for $449, and this is a deal you should not miss. At this price point, the phone rivals many great mid-range Android phones, forget foldables.