Besides new Android releases and monthly security patches, Google also rolls out Play system updates every month. Unlike the first two, Google Play system updates are rolled out directly by the big G to all compatible Android devices, including non-Pixel phones. Given the wide rollout and since this is a server-side push from Google, the latest Play system build can take up to a few weeks to show up on your device. However, Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 series owners report their phones being stuck on the July 2022 update for a few months.

There are several threads on Samsung's support forums and Reddit highlighting the problem. This is despite many Galaxy S21 and S22 users manually checking for Play system updates on their phones. In some cases, users are getting an option to restart and install a new build on their devices. However, the Google Play system build remains on July 2022 after the reboot. The issue is not limited to Samsung's flagship phones, as many Galaxy A52 owners report the same problem. The issue seems to have started after the rollout of the Android 13-based One UI 5 update.

2 Images

Close

My Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22+ is stuck on the July 2022 build as well, while my Pixel 7 Pro runs the November 2022 update. Tipster Moshe's Galaxy S22 Ultra is also on the July 2022 Play system build despite repeatedly checking for updates for the last few weeks. Due to the older version, the Security and privacy section of the phone recommends installing the latest Google Play system update. But when you manually check for an update, the newest version is not available for download. It is unclear if other non-Galaxy Android phones are facing a similar issue.

We have reached out to Samsung for comment on this matter. Until then, if your Galaxy phone is stuck on the July 2022 Play system update, you can manually sideload the November 2022 build by downloading and installing the latest Main components from APK Mirror. After a reboot, your phone should be running the November 2022 Google Play system update. Note that the build with S+ in its name is meant for Android 12 and newer versions of the OS, which is what you need to download.

Thanks: Moshe!