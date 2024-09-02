Key Takeaways Google announced the Pixel Watch 3 41mm and 45mm alongside the Pixel 9 on August 13th.

While Pixel Watch 3 will hit retail stores on September 10, preorders are arriving early for some European customers.

However, they cannot take advantage of the Fitbit integration yet as Google's yet to add support for the watch to the app.

Google unveiled the Pixel Watch 3 and its 45mm XL variant alongside the Pixel 9 series at its August 13th event. The Pixel 9 reached retail stores two weeks after its announcement, while Google will begin selling the Pixel Watch 3 starting September 10. This is despite preorders for both devices opening simultaneously right after the launch event. Some lucky European customers have received their Pixel Watch 3 preorders over a week early, though they can't enjoy its Fitbit integration yet.

Several European users on Reddit (2) report receiving their Pixel Watch 3 early. One of them from the Netherlands even shared some unboxing pictures. The unboxing experience is similar to the previous Pixel Watch, though, for sustainability reasons, there is no plastic this time around. Instead, Google is relying heavily on cardboard for packaging.

Close

Like before, the newest Pixel Watch ships without the band attached; the latter is packed separately inside the box. Thankfully, the Pixel Watch 3 uses the same 4-pin charging puck as its predecessor. So, if you have some extra Pixel Watch 2 chargers lying around, it should work with the Watch 3 as well.

Google has not yet enabled Pixel Watch 3's Fitbit integration

If you have also preordered the Pixel Watch 3, don't envy customers who got it early — they cannot use the watch to its full potential yet. Google has not yet updated the Fitbit app with support for the Pixel Watch 3. So, customers who have received their Pixel Watch 3 cannot set up its Fitbit integration. They must wait for the company to roll out this change through a server-side push.

Pixel Watches heavily rely on Fitbit integration for health and sleep tracking. Without the Fitbit app, you can’t track or view your health metrics on the paired phone. Many of the Pixel Watch 3's new features, like workout builder, Cardio load, and Daily Readiness, are also tied to the Fitbit integration. Even on the watch, you cannot view these health metrics without setting up Fitbit first.

Google and other retailers should start shipping out Pixel Watch 3 preorders to most customers later this week. The Fitbit integration should also go live around the same time. Until then, even if your Pixel Watch 3 was delivered early, you can't use it for health tracking.