The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro only started shipping to lucky pre-order customers last week, but we're already seeing several issues being reported by users. First, the phone exhibited a weird screen flicker problem, and then there were some problems with Always On Display. The latest one to join the list is probably the weirdest and most annoying one yet.

Some users on Reddit have reported that their Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pros are auto-dialing random contacts, sometimes in the middle of the night. While this might seem like an isolated issue at first, the Reddit thread suggests otherwise. A lot of users have responded saying they're suffering from the same issue. A few have confirmed that the Google Assistant is the culprit since they've found the ghost calls in their activity history, even when there was no chatter in the background that could be confused for a command. Disabling the Assistant on the lockscreen has been known to resolve the issue (at least as a temporary solution). A couple of Redditors also pointed out that the call went out to random contacts while they were asleep and their phones were locked.

A user on the Pixel community has also posted a similar issue (via AndroidAuthority). They reported that their Pixel 6 “butt-dialed” a coworker multiple times and since this was a recurring issue with the device, they ended up deleting the contact. It often happened when the phone was in a pocket, and once the call was triggered when they were talking in Farsi language 一 a language that Google Assistant does not support.

Multiple users have reported the same issue, and disabling ‘Hey Google’ voice commands or the lock screen Google Assistant seems to be the only working solution for those who are facing the issue. Let's hope Google quickly rolls out a patch to fix this.

