By now, there's a pretty good chance that you've heard about the OnePlus Watch 3 having a typo. While it's not a huge deal, it's obviously not a device that the brand can be proud to ship for the duration of the watch's run, which means the company is going to make changes and ship out a new batch with corrected text sometime soon.

OnePlus has been pretty active when it comes to addressing the issue, providing clear solutions for purchasers, and it looks like the brand is now even going a step further, just in case you didn't get the memo about the watch's small defect. It appears the brand is now sending out a letter of apology with some shipments of the watch as reports are popping up on Reddit from folks that have already received their orders (via Android Authority).

OnePlus is showing some great moves with this slip-up

Most folks online are chiming in that this kind of mistake isn't really a big deal considering that it's on the back of the watch and doesn't affect how the watch functions. And while it's going to be a personal decision for those that have purchased it whether they want to keep it or return it, having something like this with a small error is quite unique, and it could just be treated as a collector's item.

For the most part, we don't often see something like this arrive to retail shelves, so it's unclear at this point how something like this slipped past quality control. The good news is that if you aren't really keen on keeping a watch with a defect, the brand is taking returns without any questions being asked.

With that said, replacements will have to wait for now, as OnePlus doesn't have any new stock yet. OnePlus wasn't able to provide an exact date for when new stock would arrive, only directing those curious to check the website. Did you order the OnePlus Watch 3? And if you did, do you plan to keep the "meda" model or return it? Let us know in the comments.