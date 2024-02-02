Summary The OnePlus 12 is being shipped early to some pre-order customers, arriving as early as February 1.

Customers can track their shipment by looking for an email titled "OnePlus shipment for Order".

The OnePlus 12R, a cheaper alternative, is not shipping early and has a release date of February 13.

The OnePlus 12 release date was set for February 6 in the US, but it seems the company is shipping its phones early to those who have preordered. We’re seeing multiple reports across the OnePlus subreddit saying the phone is arriving in people’s hands as early as February 1.

There are at least five OnePlus 12 purchasers who have already received their phone with some providing photographic evidence. One user, r/Foslagon, says their phone was meant to be originally arriving on February 14, but it pulled forward a whole two weeks when it arrived at their doorstep.

If you've ordered the OnePlus 12, you may find it worthwhile to dig out your tracking information to know when the phone will arrive. To find that, one user says you should find an email titled “OnePlus shipment for Order”, but if you don’t have that it’s likely the phone hasn’t begun the shipping process yet. If you head to buy the phone from OnePlus right now, the company doesn’t provide a shipping update suggesting that you may also receive the phone as soon as possible if you preorder today.

The OnePlus 12R, the company’s new cheaper alternative to its flagship device, has a release date of February 13, and that remains on the company’s website. You can preorder that phone now, and there’s no sign of the OnePlus 12R shipping early to any readers.

We loved the OnePlus 12 in our review saying it's the "complete package" citing its top performance, a great display, and brilliant battery life. A new update for the phone in the last 24 hours has also brought Ultra HDR support to Google Photos on the device, so if you're buying one, it should be ready to download the latest update when you get it out of the box.