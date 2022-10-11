Few 65-inch models offer the same value as the Insignia F50 Fire TV, and while Amazon's sold out, Best Buy still has it in stock and discounted

Unsurprisingly, Fire TVs are mostly entry-level models that deliver good quality at low prices. It's no surprise that Amazon has periodic sales on its current lineups, deals that get more frequent during events like Prime Early Access. Somewhat unexpectedly, Best Buy is offering better deals than Amazon on a couple of the best Fire TV televisions. For example, the Insignia F50 Fire TV outperforms Amazon's Omni series TVs in terms of color accuracy, consistency, overall volume, and input latency.

While these differences aren't massive, they do make a difference. Plus, given the current price cuts at Best Buy, the Insignia F50 is the best Fire TV deal you'll find right now. Part of the F50's appeal stems from its quantum dot filtration, which is what makes the color performance so good. That, combined with the low input lag, make it perfect for console gaming on a moderate budget. And since it uses a VA panel, it has a great static contrast ratio and looks good with a variety of content. Currently at a discount of almost 40%, it's a suitable low-cost addition to a budding home theater setup. In fact, the 65-inch version is just about the least expensive TV in its size.

$400 at Best Buy If you're just looking for something that works and doesn't cost much, and you aren't worried about perfect accuracy, or a wide color gamut, a more basic Amazon Fire TV is still worth considering. They don't get much cheaper than the Insignia F30 at any size, and while it won't knock your socks off, it's perfectly passable for watching shows, movies, and sports. It also comes in a 43-inch size, smaller than many more high-end TVs do.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series represents Amazon's best in-house offering yet. It's a simple TV that looks good and is exceptionally easy to use. Its snappy performance and user-friendly menu navigation make this one of the best TVs for casual users. It offers the most reliable and precise Alexa voice control implementation and can remove judder from 24p video sources, a feature Insignia Fire TVs lack. It's also much more likely to be in stock and restock quickly if it ever sells out.

The 4-Series is Amazon's more basic, entry-level smart TV. It makes some sacrifices compared to the Omni Series in terms of build quality, peak brightness, and processing power, but for the most part, it's a pretty similar TV. It offers high native contrast and can remove the judder common to modern movies. It's especially helpful if you use a lot of Amazon services, such as Alexa and Prime Video. Right now, the best deal is the 50-inch, at roughly 25% off.

We're watching for further TV deals as Prime Early Access carries on — Amazon loves to hide extra-impressive discounts in Lightning deals that we can't see ahead of time — but once you've gotten your new TV, it might be time to consider which streaming services actually earn their price tags.