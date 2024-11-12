Key Takeaways Google Chrome for iOS is getting four new features: Google Lens, Shopping Insights, Smart maps, and storage management tools.

iOS users can now download directly to Google Drive or Google Photos from Chrome.

A new iOS feature allows users to tap to view maps in Chrome, similar to Android's functionality.

Android users have had the best of Chrome for themselves for years. Chrome on iOS has always been somewhat gimped, never full-featured, and nothing more than a Google skin of Safari thanks to Apple's locked down prison...err, walled garden.

But Google has rolled out a set of new tools for Chrome on iOS (via The Keyword). This new update will be sure to wow iPhone and iPad users who have never seen Chrome features like Google Lens visual search, shopping insights, and robust storage management tools. Of course, they have secure private browsing and a functioning reader mode, but that's a different discussion .

Close

Source: Google

Google has been on a tear over the past few months. The company has been aggressively updating all of its apps to become more unified and consistent. This update to the iOS (and iPadOS) Chrome app highlights Google's sudden focus on quality improvements. Four new tools just landed on the Chrome browser for iPhones: Google Lens, Shopping Insights, Save to Google Drive, and Google Maps in Chrome.

Google Lens in Chrome

iPhone users have had to use Google Lens in the official Google app for a few years. Beginning today, they can finally stay in Chrome. The new version of Lens on iOS also allows users to add keywords to visual queries. This way they can refine results by specific colors, styles, or even brands.

Shopping Insights finally lands on iOS

Speaking of brands, Shopping Insights is a tool Android users have kept secret, but now it's on iPhones. This is a tool for price tracking, and can even alert users in the U.S. when something is a good deal right now.

Save to Google Drive and Google Photos from Chrome

Anyone who has been online has shared a meme. Usually, those memes end up clogging our photos apps. Google felt pity, and iPhone users can now download memes right to Google Drive from Chrome, or to Google Photos if they prefer. iOS users are no longer stuck cluttering up the increasingly horrific Apple Photos app.

We spotted the API for this back in August. There is a more convoluted way to do this on Android, but it lacks the slick ease iOS is getting. Now if only Google would bring this feature to Android.

Smart Maps for Android-like efficiency

Perhaps the most notable feature iOS users can take advantage of is the Tap to View Maps option, something Android users have enjoyed since 2015. This enables users to tap an address in Chrome and a mini Google Maps will pop up. No toggling between a browser and a map app. This feature is rolling out gradually on Chrome for iOS, so it might not be available yet.

Google has decided to take a different route from Apple. Instead of copying the exclusive ecosystem model of the Cupertino company, it is now sharing the best it has with everyone.