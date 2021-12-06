They all bought fast and first, but only some are getting this free fluke

If you were one of the lucky ones to snag a Chromecast with Google TV bundled with 6 months of Netflix from the Google Store right when it became available, you may want to refresh your email or check your Google Home app to see if you've gotten another 6-month subscription for free.

Some of those eager buyers report (via 9to5Google) being notified that they have received a second Netflix voucher from Google for $83.94 — what it costs for 6 months on the Netflix Standard plan — about a year after they received their first. They were especially surprised to see some of them actually get validated, meaning that they've gotten a whole year of free Netflix.

Others reported no luck or a mixed bag.

As pointed out by Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii, those buyers can also check the Activity tab of their Google Home to see if a voucher has been offered for redemption.

A Chromecast with Google TV plus the 6 months of Netflix together currently cost roughly $134 full retail, so the bundle as offered by the Google Store at $90 was a sure bargain in the first place. In fact, it's still on offer through December 31, at least barring inventory issues on any particular day (limit three per account). Last redemptions are due in by March 1, 2022.

Just remember if you happen to be chancing on the free streaming lottery — based on what's almost certainly a one-time fluke — that these blocks of no-charge Netflix came with a 6-month interruption in between.

