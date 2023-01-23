The Pixel Watch is a decent first attempt from Google. In spite of its dated internals, the smartwatch delivers impressive performance and all-day battery life, making it among the best Android smartwatches you can buy. For health syncing, the Pixel Watch integrates with the Fitbit app, but it still misses out on several health features. This includes continuous SpO2 monitoring, no automatic workout detection, and irregular heart rate notifications. The exclusion of some of these features is surprising since even low-end Fitbit trackers have them. Now, at least one missing health feature on the Pixel Watch is showing up for some users.

There are reports from certain Pixel Watch owners on Reddit about Irregular Rhythm Notifications showing up under the Assessments & Reports section of the Fitbit app. 9to5Google also reports seeing the option on at least one of their Pixel Watch. As the name indicates, the feature will automatically notify you about irregular heart rhythms, which could be a sign of atrial fibrillation (AFib).

3 Images

Close

Source: Reddit

The Pixel Watch's ECG app already checks for irregular heart rhythms but requires you to do an ECG manually. This is unlike the best Fitbit fitness trackers, which constantly analyze your recorded health metrics in the background to detect signs of an irregular heart rhythm.

It is unclear if the feature is only accidentally showing up for some in the Fitbit app or if Google intends to bring Irregular Rhythm Notifications to the Pixel Watch. The wearable has the required sensors to support irregular heart rhythm notifications, though it might involve a small hit on the battery life. Some Reddit users speculate the feature might show up if another Fitbit device was previously paired with the phone, which could be a possibility.

For now, Google has only promised to bring fall detection to the Pixel Watch before the end of the winter.