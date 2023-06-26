Google rolls out a new Feature Drop for its Pixel phones every quarter. With the June 2023 Feature Drop, the company added several new features like cinematic wallpapers, improvements to its Recorder app, and emoji wallpapers. Sadly, as has been the case with many Pixel updates in recent times, the latest build seems to introduce unwanted battery drain and overheating issues.

Several Pixel owners on Reddit report excessive battery drain and mobile network connectivity issues on their phones after installing the June update. The battery drain is so bad that, in some cases, users have to charge their phone twice daily to ensure it lasts until bedtime. The Tensor chips inside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series are less power efficient than Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon SoCs. And these bugs that lead to random and excessive battery drain only make matters worse.

As for connectivity issues, users report sudden and frequent signal drops on their Pixels. For now, the solution that seems to work is to restart the phone at least once daily to keep these problems in check.

This is not the first time that Pixel owners are facing random battery drain, overheating issues, and connectivity problems. Just a month ago, a bug in the Google app caused the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 family to overheat and drain excess battery. Following the reports, Google investigated the matter and rolled out a fix to resolve the bug.

Over the last two years, there have been multiple reports from Pixel 6 users about random signal loss, which is further exacerbated by the poor performance of its built-in Exynos modem.

Admittedly, the battery drain and overheating issues with the June 2023 update are not as widespread as some of the previous bugs. Sadly, if your Pixel's battery life has tanked on the June build, there's not much you can do except wait for Google to resolve the issue via a server-side fix or a new update.