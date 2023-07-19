Google's Pixel lineup ranks high among our favorite Android devices on the market. And while we love the Pixel phones for their clean Android experience, the reality is they are relatively buggy compared to the best Samsung phones. Over the last year alone, there have been multiple reports of Pixel 6 and 7 users facing random battery drain and overheating problems that Google eventually addresses. Now, another such issue seems to be happening right now, with many Pixel owners complaining of random app crashes.

Multiple Pixel 5, 6, and 7 owners on Reddit (via 9to5Google) are complaining about app crashes within 5 seconds of launch. The issue primarily seems to affect apps relying on the Android WebViewer or Chrome. There are no known workarounds to fix the problem as of now, with a restart not helping things either.

Some users report that updating to the latest Carrier Services build fixed the crashes for them, though the update does not seem to be widely available. Alternatively, you can try clearing Chrome's data and cache to see if it helps resolve the issue.

The issue does not appear widespread, but it seems to affect a sizable number of users. If the Carrier Services update is not showing up on your Pixel, your only option is to wait for the update to show up. That is unless you are ready to hard reset your phone or uninstall all recent app updates.

This is not the first time a rouge WebView or system update from Google is causing random app crashes. In March 2021, a buggy WebView build led to app crashes on phones from Samsung, Google, Motorola, and others. Google took some steps to ensure this problem does not happen again in the future, though it appears they were not enough.