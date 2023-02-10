It cannot be a Pixel if it does not have any build quality issues

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are among the best smartphones the company has released in recent years. The phones packed key improvements over the Pixel 6 series in almost every department to deliver a better user experience. But every Pixel has some quirks, and the Pixel 7 is no exception. In late December 2022, we reported about the Pixel 7's rear camera glass spontaneously shattering for some. Several Pixel 7 Pro owners report facing another issue with their units: the volume button falling off randomly.

The issue only seems to occur on the bigger Pixel 7 Pro and has affected a handful of users over the last few months. There's no apparent reason why the volume button falls off randomly, especially without any physical damage. It is also unclear why the problem only affects the Pixel 7 Pro and not its smaller sibling.

Android Central's Nick Sutrich first reported the issue after the volume button on his Pixel 7 Pro fell off. However, there have been plenty of complaints from other Pixel users on Reddit and Google's support forums over the last few months.

Some affected Pixel 7 Pro owners successfully popped the volume button back in place, though it remained loose and felt like it could fall off again. Others were not so lucky, saying the volume button refused to stay in place irrespective of how hard they tried. Some affected users who reached out to Google support say the company refused to fix the issue under warranty despite there being no signs of hardware damage.

The volume button falling off the Pixel 7 Pro is not a widespread issue for now, though more reports could pop up in the future. So, if you use your Pixel naked, consider checking out some of our favorite Pixel 7 Pro cases to give the volume button added protection.