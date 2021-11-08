While both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are by far among the best, if not the best, smartphones released by Google, they have been plagued by various issues. Among them, the fingerprint sensor. It's... not great. These are the first Pixels to launch with an in-display solution, and users have complained that it's pretty slow and inconsistent — something we also noted in our reviews. But it might be even worse than we initially thought, as some users have started to report that their Pixel 6 can be unlocked with another person's finger.

A Reddit user took to the Google Pixel community to report that his Pixel 6 can apparently be unlocked by his wife using her index finger, despite the fact that the only fingerprint registered on the phone is his own thumb. Most of the comments in the thread are expressing shock or offering possible theories, which hints that this might not be too widespread. But other reports do exist, with some users in the comments also reporting the same issue on their own devices, with varying levels of severeness. The post also has a video showcasing the issue.

The original poster is using an Omotion screen protector, which could affect the reliability of the Pixel 6's fingerprint scanner. But even then, one of the commenters mentions that their phone has no screen protector, yet the issue is still reproducible for them.

And it sure is not a cosmic coincidence, either — the odds of two people having identical fingerprints is one in 64 trillion. So if this is true, then something must be seriously wrong with the Pixel 6's fingerprint sensor. It's one thing for it to be slow, but if it unlocks the phone for another person, what's the point of even having one?

It seems that deleting your fingerprint from your phone and re-registering it fixes the issue for some people, so if this is happening to your own phone, you should try that and see if it's still happening afterwards.

We've reached out to Google for comment, and we'll update this post if we hear back.

