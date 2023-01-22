We are the trash compactor of tech podcasts this week at the Android Police podcast as we whistle past Stadia's headstone, wobble between Samsung and Qualcomm's big partnership with the Galaxy S23, graciously evaluate Apple's mini-show of the season, and then throw it all away in a compost bin, replete with expensive subscription service. Derision. Rage. It's all in AP's blood and it's right here. This will be the most enjoyable dumpster fire of an hour you'll spend this week. So enjoy!
04:41 | Vale Stadia
- Will Google Stadia be missed?
- Google's Stadia Controller Bluetooth upgrade tool has arrived
- Nvidia cranks up GeForce Now’s frame rate big time with new RTX 4080 tier
23:38 | Samsoup
- Samsung Galaxy S23 phones could run this exclusive souped-up version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Samsung's shifting focus in smartphone SoC development could spell the end of Exynos
33:06 | At Home with Apple
- Apple could have a home-first Google Pixel Tablet competitor in the works
- Apple announces a new full-size HomePod speaker
47:49 | Dump This
