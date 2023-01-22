We are the trash compactor of tech podcasts this week at the Android Police podcast as we whistle past Stadia's headstone, wobble between Samsung and Qualcomm's big partnership with the Galaxy S23, graciously evaluate Apple's mini-show of the season, and then throw it all away in a compost bin, replete with expensive subscription service. Derision. Rage. It's all in AP's blood and it's right here. This will be the most enjoyable dumpster fire of an hour you'll spend this week. So enjoy!

04:41 | Vale Stadia

23:38 | Samsoup

33:06 | At Home with Apple

47:49 | Dump This

