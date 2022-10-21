OSOM's Solana Saga is a phone that's mainly appealing to crypto fans, but before getting its current Web3 focus, we first learned about it as the OSOM OV1, a spiritual successor to the Essential PH-1 that's built by the same team, sans all that Andy Rubin mess. As we get closer to that phone's final release, we now know some of its internals thanks to a new spec-sheet shared by the company — and it's sure looking like a powerful phone that won't have to play second fiddle to the best Android phones out there.

The official spec-sheet for the Solana Saga smartphone shows many details about the phone ahead of its release, and it'll surely become one of the best phones in the market once it's out. For starters, it's carrying all the specs that Android flagships are carrying these days, including a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage, as well as a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Likewise, it'll have a 50MP main rear camera with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and it'll run a light, "pure" flavor of Android 13 out of the box.

Solana Saga Source: Solana The Solana Saga is the hotly anticipated crypto phone made by OSOM, slated to launch in early 2023. Specifications SoC: Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 Display: 6.67″ 1080x2400 AMOLED, 120Hz RAM: 12GB LPDDR5 Storage: 512GB UFS Battery: 4110mAh Operating System: Android 13 Front camera: 16MP (f/2.4) Rear cameras: 50MP main (OIS, f1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.4) Connectivity: Dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB, NFC Others: Ceramic back, stainless steel frame, titanium accents, rear fingerprint sensor Dimensions: 164 x 75.3 x 8.4mm (10.2mm at camera bump) Weight: 247g Charging: Qi compatible IP Rating: IP68 Price: $1,000 Micro SD card support: microSD up to 512GB

What's more interesting, though, is the build quality, with a titanium frame and a ceramic back making up the exterior of the Sage. Those are the same materials the Essential PH-1 used back in the day. For all the flaws that phone could've had, build quality wasn't one of them — it had an amazingly solid in-hand feel, and it sure looks like that's what we should expect out of the Solana Saga as well. It's also fairly heavy, sitting at 247 grams, which should help with that solid feel.

One aspect where the phone could not be faring as well, though, might be the battery. At 4,110 mAh, it's not the phone with the smallest battery out there, but it's a number where you might want to look for a review before buying one, because there's a real chance it'll be subpar. Similarly sized phones like the Google Pixel 7 Pro with its 6.7-inch screen are coming equipped with batteries as big as 5,000 mAh.

If you want to get one, you can put down a $100 deposit for it now, and it should ship early next year with a final purchase price of $1,000. Don't mind all that crypto stuff if you don't like it, as OSOM has previously assured you can turn all of that off if you want to.