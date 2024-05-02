Summary LinkedIn introduces daily games to keep users engaged longer and provide a fun break from networking and job hunting.

Pinpoint, Crossclimb, and Queens offer quick and challenging gameplay, inspired by popular word and logic puzzles.

Playing these games once a day can boost connections and interactions on the platform, potentially increasing LinkedIn's user base.

LinkedIn is known as the go-to social platform for networking, learning, and job hunting, with over 1 billion users. But now, it is shaking things up by diving into gaming to keep you glued to your feed a little longer.

The Microsoft-owned website is rolling out daily rounds of Pinpoint, Crossclimb, and Queens, a few weeks after they first popped up in the app. Pinpoint is a word-association game where you try to figure out the connection between five clue words. Clues are revealed one by one, and you've got five guesses to crack the code. The goal is to guess the category with as few attempts as you can.

Crossclimb is a trivia game with a twist. You get a ladder of clues and have to arrange three words into a ladder where each word is just one letter different from the one above or below. Once you've got the ladder set, the game throws in the top and bottom rungs with a clue that fits multiple words and solves the puzzle. Meanwhile, Queens is like Sudoku, but with queens and colors instead of numbers. Each color grid must have a queen, but only one queen is allowed per row and column, and they can't touch each other diagonally.

Close

These games take inspiration from The New York Times' hits like Wordle and Connections. To find them on your desktop, head to the News section on the LinkedIn homepage or check out the My Network tab. You can also play them on the LinkedIn app.

Related What is LinkedIn and how do you use it? LinkedIn can be the missing key to help boost your professional career

Each game is made for quick play

You can play each game once a day, a move LinkedIn sees as another chance for users to connect and stick around on the site longer. They're updated daily, so they won't eat up too much of your time. Plus, you'll see your scores and stats on a scoreboard that lets you compare your performance with connections, companies, and alma mater. You'll also get to track things like daily streaks and see who else in your network is joining in on the fun.

LinkedIn's new games are a clever move, and it's no surprise that the company thought offering some fresh experiences could reel in more users. Games are mega-popular on mobiles and PCs, raking in cash and keeping people hooked. Plenty of non-gaming platforms have also caught onto this trend to up their traffic.