We all lead busy lives and sometimes don't have time to respond to every message or notification. While many notifications can be swiped away without consequence, occasionally, there's a message or email that you want to respond to later. That's where notification snoozing comes along. It dismisses the notification and mutes future ones until the allotted time is up, at which point that notification resurfaces. This feature was introduced in Android 8, but Android 12 makes snoozing easier than ever. Here are the details on how to use snoozing for Google and Samsung phones.

What is notification snoozing, and how can you tell what it does?

Let's cover some important basics before we begin. First, tapping the snooze button doesn't necessarily mute all notifications from an app. Instead, the snooze function applies to the selected Notification channel within each app. For example, suppose you have two email accounts on your Gmail app. If you snooze an email arriving at one account, you are notified of emails arriving at the other account. This is because each Gmail account has its own notification channel for new emails. The developer of each app determines the channel, so their usage varies. Here's how to check the specifics.

If you're unsure what snoozing a notification will achieve, check the notification settings for that app and see what channels it has. Go to Settings > Notifications > App Settings. You can also long-press it and tap the Settings cog in the upper-right corner to go to the notification settings for that app. Find the notifications section, and see if it has channels. 2 Images Close Each notification channel can be turned off individually, and tapping each one brings up more options for controlling things like vibration and popping up on the screen. You can control what alerts you receive from this screen. Some apps have several channels, and some only have one. If there's only one channel, controlling notifications is simpler. If there are multiple channels, take a minute to study them and figure out which notifications each channel represents. That will save time below.

Notification snoozing on Google Pixel phones (and other stock Android devices)

Pixel phones run what many refer to as "stock" Android. Smartphones and tablets from Motorola, Nokia, Sony, and Asus run similar software, so the steps in this section also apply. For Samsung-specific guidance, skip to the One UI section. If another manufacturer made your device, search for Snooze notifications in the Settings app to turn on this feature.

How to enable notification snoozing on a Google Pixel phone

Since this feature isn't turned on by default, you'll need to enable it. It's also useful to turn on Notification history as this provides a convenient way to see your snoozed notifications and notifications you recently dismissed.

Open the Settings app. Select Notifications. Scroll down and toggle on the Allow notification snoozing switch. 2 Images Close Scroll up and tap Notification history. Toggle the Use notification history switch. Close

How to snooze notifications on Google Pixel phone

Now that notification snoozing is enabled, you can start snoozing specific notification channels.

Swipe down from the top of your screen to access the notification shade. Find the notification you wish to snooze and expand it using the down-facing arrow in the upper-right corner (unless it's already expanded). Tap the Snooze button (the small alarm clock with a Z icon located in the lower-right corner of the notification). Close Your notification is snoozed for one hour by default. You can change the duration using the down arrow (options are 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, and 2 hours). If you change your mind or make a mistake, tap the Undo button.

Notification snoozing on Samsung Galaxy phones (One UI)

There are a few differences between the software on Samsung Galaxy devices and those running stock Android. The steps below outline how to snooze notifications on your Samsung device with the company's One UI skin.

How to enable notification snoozing on your Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet

As with Pixel phones, you'll enable the option to snooze your notifications before taking action.

Open the Settings app on your Samsung Galaxy device. Select Notifications. Tap Advanced settings near the bottom. 2 Images Close Toggle on the Show snooze button switch. Once you are finished, you may want to spend more time on this screen, where you'll find additional options like suggested responses that can save time when going through unread notifications. Close

How to snooze notifications on your Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet

Now that the snoozing option is turned on, you can start snoozing notifications to your heart's content. Here's what to do on a Galaxy phone.

Swipe down from the top of your screen to access the notification shade. Find the notification you wish to snooze and expand it (with the down arrow) if necessary. Tap the Snooze button, the small bell icon located in the lower-right corner of the notification. Select how long you wish to snooze the notification, then tap Save. 2 Images Close

Enjoy your snooze

Now that everything is configured, you can start snoozing notifications when needed, ensuring you don't forget to reply to that important message when your meeting is finished. Since going through every notification to snooze the right channel is time-consuming and doesn't make much sense, get familiar with a couple of important channels and practice snoozing them quickly ahead of meetings, movies, dates, and other events.

This only scratches the surface of what Android can do regarding notification and time management. If you're ready to spend time away from your phone, set up the Android Digital Wellbeing feature on your phone with a few simple steps.