Arcade Archives is a series of classic games from yesteryear republished and emulated on modern hardware, such as the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. These games are published by an entity known as Hamster Corporation, with a subseries of games under the ACA Neo Geo label. Well, the first wave of ACA Neo Geo games have landed on mobile, bringing modern ports of Samurai Shodown IV, Metal Slug 5, and Alpha Mission II to Android and iOS through emulation.

Since all three games offer different forms of gameplay, I've detailed what you can expect from each title in the text below. All three games are supported on Android 9.0 and above.

Samurai Shodown IV

First up is Samurai Shodown IV, which is the fourth title in the classic fighting series. Initially released in 1996, this fighter offers gameplay similar to that of Street Fighter and The King of Fighters, but with a slick samurai theme. While I wouldn't go so far as to claim the fourth title is the best in the series (that is reserved for II), it's an enjoyable fighting game in its own right. Sadly there is no controller support, all gameplay will have to be controlled with the touchscreen, and the touchscreen controls are hardly up to the task of controlling a demanding fighter like this. While you can customize the touch controls to your liking, the loss of controller support is a huge blow that makes it difficult to recommend the new mobile version of the game.

Still, if you'd like to take a look for yourself, you can purchase the title in full for $3.99, as this is at least a premium release. You do have a choice to play the English and Japanese versions, along with a High Score and Caravan mode where players can compete for high scores (the latter mode is timed), so at least the port offers a few notable features you wouldn't get if you emulated a single ROM.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Metal Slug 5

The next Neo Geo port is Metal Slug 5. This is the fifth game in the run and gun series, and just like the previous titles, you'll side-scroll your way to victory by shooting every enemy that crosses your path. The game was originally released in 2003, but it still holds up as one of the better Contra-likes out there, even if it isn't the strongest game in the series. Sadly just like Samurai Showdown IV, there is no controller support, you will have to rely on the touch controls, and this is a challenging game, which means the controls are indeed frustrating. Yes, you can customize the touch controls, but the loss of physical controller support is still a big blow for such a demanding game.

Much like Samurai Showdown IV, this is a premium release at $3.99, and you can choose to play the Japanese or English versions. Plus, the Caravan mode is also here, along with a High Score mode.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Alpha Mission II

Alpha Mission II is the last Neo Geo title released today, and it dates all the way back to 1991. It's a top-down vertical shooter, known as a SHMUP or shoot 'em up. Like most space shooters of its time, you have a selection of weapons that you'll upgrade as you play. Getting hit will lower the version of your upgrades, so like all shooters, the goal is to avoid obstacles while taking down as many enemies as possible. Large boss fights are in the mix, and despite the game's age, the pixel graphics still look great. Sadly, like the last two ACA Neo Geo games, controller support has been removed from the mobile port, which means you'll have to rely on the touch controls. Unlike the last two titles, the touch controls do work well with this shooter. While I wouldn't call them perfect, I'd say it's possible to beat the game using them, so out of the three Neo Geo titles released today, Alpha Mission II is the one that best suits mobile touchscreen play.

Of course, this is a premium release priced at $3.99, and you can select to play through the Japanese or English versions of the game. The high-score modes are also here if you'd like to eke out some longevity from your purchase.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

The new Wear OS update screen goes out of its way to highlight software revisions Android version front and center

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email