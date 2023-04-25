Snapseed is among the best apps you can have on your phone as a photographer. The Google-acquired app packs over 29 editing tools along with numerous options to edit and fine-tune your photos just the way you like. Despite its popularity, Google never updates the app consistently, though that has not hampered its functionality. Now, three years after Snapseed v2.19.1 dropped, which itself was updated two years after the previous build, Google has released v2.20 of the photo editing app on the Play Store.

If you were expecting a big major revamp or the addition of new features, prepare to be disappointed. So far, the only significant change spotted is that Snapseed v2.20 is now built targeting Android 13 (SDK v33). The previous version of the app targeted Android 9 (SDK v28).

This is a small but important change due to the new Google Play rules coming into effect on August 31, 2023. It requires all apps to target API level 31 (Android 12) to be discoverable in search results. Any app that targets API level 30 or lower will only appear on devices running the same or lower version of Android.

Google had initially emailed developers about this change in late March 2023. The company previously allowed existing apps to target Android 12 by November 1, while new apps were to adhere to the guidelines by August 1. But then, Google merged the two dates. If you are a developer, you can find more information about Google's new policy change on this support page.

Alongside Snapseed, Google released a new PhotoScan build (v1.5.2 > v1.7.5) built, targeting SDK 33. It also packs another improvement: the app now scans photos at a higher 1969x3500 resolution, up from 1125x2000. The catch is that the higher resolution scan is only possible on newer Android phones like the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.